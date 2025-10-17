Ramy Youssef to Perform One-Night-Only Show WORKING OUT MATERIAL at The Town Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Town Hall will present Ramy Youssef: Working Out Material. This new event, part of The Town Hall Presents series, will take place on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 7:30pm at The Town Hall.

Ramy Youssef returns to New York after a sold-out, blockbuster tour for a one-night-only performance at The Town Hall. Ramy continues to workshop his newest hour along with new, unheard material. Come experience Ramy live at The Town Hall in the intimate Ramy Youssef: Working Out Material.

Artistic Director Melay Araya says, “The Town Hall is so excited to present Ramy in this special one-night-only program. He’s one of the most exciting and vital voices in the world—a global comedy phenomenon—but he’s also our hometown hero. We’re honored to have him take our stage and can’t wait to hear what he’s been thinking and dreaming up over the last several months.”

Tickets are on sale today for Town Hall members, and will go on sale to the public on Monday October 20.

Ramy Youssef is an award-winning Egyptian-American creator, actor, producer, director, and comedian whose vibrant voice and unique perspective in storytelling have led to him becoming one of the leading artists of his generation. Youssef is the co-creator, executive producer and star of “#1 Happy Family USA,” the A24 and Cairo Cowboy-produced adult animated series, which premiered on Prime Video in April 2025. The series follows the maniacally upbeat Husseins – the most patriotic, peaceful, and most definitely-not-suspicious Muslim family in post-9/11 "Amreeka." Youssef lends his voice to father, “Hussein” and son, “Rumi,” alongside a cast including Alia Shawkat, Mandy Moore, Chris Redd, Whitmer Thomas, and Kieran Culkin. He also currently stars in the HBO Original Film Mountainhead from Succession’s Jesse Armstrong, alongside Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman and Cory Michael Smith. Youssef made his feature performance debut in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Oscar-winning Poor Things opposite Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe. He recently appeared as a guest star in the Apple TV+’s award winning series “The Studio” from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Behind the camera, he earned Emmy and DGA nominations for directing “The Bear” episode “Honeydew.” His second HBO special, Ramy Youssef: More Feelings, produced by A24 and his production company Cairo Cowboy, earned nominations for 2025 Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, WGA and Peabody Awards. He is best known for creating, directing and starring in Hulu’s Peabody-winning “Ramy,” which earned him a Golden Globe award and multiple Emmy nominations. Youssef also co-created Netflix’s “Mo,” the award-winning series starring Mo Amer, which debuted its second season in 2025.