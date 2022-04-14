Prospect Theater Company To Hold Spring 2022 Gala At Edison Ballroom

Prospect Theater Company announced today that the return of their annual Spring Gala will honor four extraordinary members of the Prospect and musical theater community with the first annual Muse Awards: Lia Chang, Naima Kradjian, Leonard Majzlin, and Grammy Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Kenita Miller.

a??a??Co-hosted by Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen and Drama Desk Award winner Jose Llana, the Spring Gala will be held on Sunday, May 1st at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street).

a??The evening includes cocktails, dinner, and entertainment from special guests in celebration of the inaugural Muse Award recipients.

"We are thrilled to be able to lift up and celebrate these extraordinary muses," said Producing Artistic Director Cara Reichel, "Their talent and dedication to creating new musical theater not only inspires and encourages Prospect Theater Company, but the entire theater community. We are honored to sing their praises!"

Prospect's Board Gala Committee members include Jane Abramson, Tira Harpaz, and Jason Ma.

For more information including how to reserve event tickets, please visit ProspectTheater.org.