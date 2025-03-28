Photos: THE TRUNK Premieres At The Flea Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Writer’s Desk Entertainment will present the World Premiere of THE TRUNK, a new play by Jon Seresi. Directed by Anthony Misiano. In THE TRUNK, a charming curmudgeon recently diagnosed with dementia enlists his best friend's son to help him sort through the contents of his New York apartment while he can still recall their significance. With wit and wisdom, THE TRUNK explores the choices we make in living and in dying. See photos of the production here!

THE TRUNK runs March 28 – April 12 with performances Wednesday – Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm & 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. It will be performed in The Siggy at The Flea. Tickets are $40.

THE TRUNK stars David John Philips, Luke Surretsky and Maggie Champagne. The production team includes Scott Aronow (scenic designer), Annie Garrett-Larsen (lighting), Matthew Palmer (stage manager) and Trey Blevins (props).

