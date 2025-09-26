Photos: THE BURNING CAULDRON OF FIERY FIRE World Premiere in Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Stern and The Civilians Artistic Director Steve Cosson have shared photos from the first rehearsal for the world premiere of The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire, written by Anne Washburn and directed by Steve Cosson.

Performances will begin on October 23, 2025, with an opening night of November 9, 2025. The production will play for six weeks at the Vineyard Theatre (108 E 15th St, New York, NY 10003).

Somewhere in foggy Northern California, an intentional community tries to live off the land and keep an unsteady world at bay. But when one of their own dies unexpectedly, ideals are tested and faith in their independence is rocked. The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire is a tender, funny, probing story about a death, a pageant, a rescue, a resurrection, pigs, and the act of saying grace. The kids may not be all right.

This world-premiere play reunites renowned playwright Anne Washburn and Obie Award-winning director Steve Cosson, following their acclaimed collaborations on Mr. Burns, A Post Electric Play (“downright brilliant” - The New York Times) and A Devil at Noon (Humana Festival).

The full cast features Jeff Biehl (Patriots) as Simon, Bartley Booz (Peter Pan Goes Wrong) as Paul, Cricket Brown (“WeCrashed”) as Gracie, Donnetta Lavinia Grays (The Skin of Our Teeth) as Diana, Bruce McKenzie (Camino Real) as Thomas, Bobby Moreno (Lazarus) as Milo, Tom Pecinka (Stereophonic) as Will and Marianne Rendón (Charlie Says) as Mari.

The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design), Ryan Gamblin (Sound Design & Compositions), Tommy Kurzman (Wig & Hair Design), Monkey Boys Productions (Puppet Design), Trey Blevins (Props Supervisor), Steve Cuiffo (Special Effects Consultant), Brandon Washington (Movement Coordinator), Nehemiah Luckett (Songs and Vocal Arrangements), Dan Sander-Wells (Music Direction), Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Serafina Tiranno-Cimisi, CSA (Casting Directors), Esti Bernstein (Production Stage Manager).

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron