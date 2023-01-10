Photos: See Nat Wolff, David Cale, Hari Nef & More in Rehearsal for THE SEAGULL/WOODSTOCK

The New Group has announced complete casting for the world premiere production of The Seagull/Woodstock, NY, by Thomas Bradshaw, adapted from Chekhov, with Ato Essandoh joining, as previously announced, David Cale, Patrick Foley, Hari Nef, Daniel Oreskes, Parker Posey, Bill Sage, Aleyse Shannon, Amy Stiller and Nat Wolff. Scott Elliott directs. Previews begin Tuesday, February 7 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, February 28. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through Sunday, March 26 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!



Single tickets go on sale TODAY, Tuesday, January 10, on The New Group's website. Tickets start at $39 for performances February 7 through March 5, and start at $69 for performances March 7 through March 26. The complete performance schedule including affinity and accessibility performances can be found at www.thenewgroup.org.