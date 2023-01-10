Photos: See Nat Wolff, David Cale, Hari Nef & More in Rehearsal for THE SEAGULL/WOODSTOCK
This production begins previews Tuesday, February 7 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, February 28.
The New Group has announced complete casting for the world premiere production of The Seagull/Woodstock, NY, by Thomas Bradshaw, adapted from Chekhov, with Ato Essandoh joining, as previously announced, David Cale, Patrick Foley, Hari Nef, Daniel Oreskes, Parker Posey, Bill Sage, Aleyse Shannon, Amy Stiller and Nat Wolff. Scott Elliott directs. Previews begin Tuesday, February 7 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, February 28. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through Sunday, March 26 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).
Get a first look inside rehearsals below!
Single tickets go on sale TODAY, Tuesday, January 10, on The New Group's website. Tickets start at $39 for performances February 7 through March 5, and start at $69 for performances March 7 through March 26. The complete performance schedule including affinity and accessibility performances can be found at www.thenewgroup.org.
A group of New York theater people retreat to a house in the Hudson Valley hoping to get away from it all. Except they can't seem to escape the ambitions, rivalries and fragile egos that follow them everywhere. Chekhov's sharp satirical eye for the hypocrisy, self-absorption and emotional volatility of ambitious artists is given fresh, fun emphasis in The Seagull/Woodstock, NY as Thomas Bradshaw returns to The New Group with his contemporary reworking of this tragicomic classic. This world premiere reunites playwright Thomas Bradshaw and director Scott Elliott, who previously collaborated at The New Group on Bradshaw's plays Intimacy and Burning.
The Seagull/Woodstock, NY features David Cale (Lillian, The New Group's Mouth to Mouth), Ato Essandoh (Jason Bourne, Django Unchained), Patrick Foley (Circle Jerk, Ratatouille the TikTok Musical), Hari Nef (The New Group's "Daddy", Transparent), Daniel Oreskes (Oslo, The New Group's Happy Talk), Parker Posey (The Staircase, Waiting for Guffman, The New Group's Hurlyburly), Bill Sage (The New Group's Aunt Dan and Lemon, Precious), Aleyse Shannon (Beauty, Black Christmas), Amy Stiller (The King of Queens, Down the Garden Path) and Nat Wolff (The Fault in Our Stars, The New Group's Buried Child).
This production includes Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Costume Design by Qween Jean, Lighting Design by Cha See, Sound Design by Rob Milburn & Michael Bodeen. Fight and Intimacy Direction by UnkleDave's Fight House. Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson. Assistant Stage Manager is Stephen Michael Varnado.
Photo credit: Da Ping Luo
Patrick Foley
Amy Stiller
Aleyse Shannon
Bill Sage, David Cale, Nat Wolff, Amy Stiller, Ato Essandoh, Parker Posey, Hari Nef, Aleyse Shannon, Patrick Foley, Daniel Oreskes, Scott Elliott, Thomas Bradshaw