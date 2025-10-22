Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dorothy Dandridge LLC and The N’Kenge Foundation recently presented two sold-out, invite-only readings of SPOTLIGHT! The Dorothy Dandridge Musical at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York City. Check out photos from the show.

The readings, held October 20 and 21, were produced by Broadway and film producer Willette Klausner and marked a major milestone for the acclaimed new musical as it moves toward its world premiere at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, February 20 – March 8, 2026.

The event featured Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY®-nominated artist N’Kenge in the title role, joined by a cast of Broadway luminaries performing selections from the show.

A powerful new stage production celebrating the life, artistry, and resilience of Hollywood trailblazer Dorothy Dandridge, SPOTLIGHT! fuses breathtaking music, dazzling dance, and unforgettable storytelling to illuminate the legacy of the first Black woman nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress. From her early performances at the Apollo to her groundbreaking rise in 1950s Hollywood, SPOTLIGHT! reimagines Dandridge’s story for a new generation—one defined by perseverance, glamour, and courage.

The creative team included Trey Ellis (book and lyrics, two-time Emmy Award winner), Shelton L. Becton (music and lyrics, Tony Award winner), Ray Mercer (The Lion King, choreography), and Everett Bradley (GRAMMY® nominee, arrangements). The reading was produced by Y. Dolly Fox, Perri Gillon, and Dawn Derow, with executive producers Willette Klausner, Richard Bell, and The N’Kenge Foundation.

The ensemble featured Tia Altinay, Felicia Bosewell, Ronnie Bowman Jr., Mark Campbell, Carrie Compere, Dawn Derow, Grace Field, Patrick Oliver Jones, James T. Lane, Alexander Rios, Ollice Spaulding, Jeremy Webb, Darnell Williams, NaTasha Yvette Williams, and Lavon Fischer-Wilson. The band included Deah Love Harriott (music director/piano), Katie Coleman (associate music director/key 2), Melissa Solcum (bass), and Shawn Dustin (drums).

Following its two sold-out performances at Carnegie Hall in July 2022—where the show earned standing ovations and three New York Theater Festival Awards including Best Musical, Best Director, and Best Choreographer—SPOTLIGHT! continues to build momentum toward its 2026 world premiere.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy