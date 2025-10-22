 tracker
Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

N’Kenge and a talented cast performed selections from the award-winning musical honoring Hollywood legend Dorothy Dandridge.

Dorothy Dandridge LLC and The N’Kenge Foundation recently presented two sold-out, invite-only readings of SPOTLIGHT! The Dorothy Dandridge Musical at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York City. Check out photos from the show.

The readings, held October 20 and 21, were produced by Broadway and film producer Willette Klausner and marked a major milestone for the acclaimed new musical as it moves toward its world premiere at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, February 20 – March 8, 2026.

The event featured Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY®-nominated artist N’Kenge in the title role, joined by a cast of Broadway luminaries performing selections from the show.

A powerful new stage production celebrating the life, artistry, and resilience of Hollywood trailblazer Dorothy Dandridge, SPOTLIGHT! fuses breathtaking music, dazzling dance, and unforgettable storytelling to illuminate the legacy of the first Black woman nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress. From her early performances at the Apollo to her groundbreaking rise in 1950s Hollywood, SPOTLIGHT! reimagines Dandridge’s story for a new generation—one defined by perseverance, glamour, and courage.

The creative team included Trey Ellis (book and lyrics, two-time Emmy Award winner), Shelton L. Becton (music and lyrics, Tony Award winner), Ray Mercer (The Lion King, choreography), and Everett Bradley (GRAMMY® nominee, arrangements). The reading was produced by Y. Dolly Fox, Perri Gillon, and Dawn Derow, with executive producers Willette Klausner, Richard Bell, and The N’Kenge Foundation.

The ensemble featured Tia Altinay, Felicia Bosewell, Ronnie Bowman Jr., Mark Campbell, Carrie Compere, Dawn Derow, Grace Field, Patrick Oliver Jones, James T. Lane, Alexander Rios, Ollice Spaulding, Jeremy Webb, Darnell Williams, NaTasha Yvette Williams, and Lavon Fischer-Wilson. The band included Deah Love Harriott (music director/piano), Katie Coleman (associate music director/key 2), Melissa Solcum (bass), and Shawn Dustin (drums).

Following its two sold-out performances at Carnegie Hall in July 2022—where the show earned standing ovations and three New York Theater Festival Awards including Best Musical, Best Director, and Best Choreographer—SPOTLIGHT! continues to build momentum toward its 2026 world premiere.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy 

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Deah Love Harriott (Musical Director)

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
N'Kenge

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Christina Sajous (Director)

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Dolly Fox (Producer)

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Mark Campbell

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre ImageCarrie Compere

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Grace Fields

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image Felicia Boswell

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Tia Altinay, N'Kenge and Felicia Boswell

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
NaTasha Yvette Williams

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image Carrie Compere

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
James T. Lane

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Ronnie S. Bowman Jr.

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
N'Kenge and Ronnie S. Bowman Jr.

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Ronnie S. Bowman Jr.

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
N'Kenge and Ronnie S. Bowman Jr.

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Tia Altinay

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Tia Altinay

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Grace Fields

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Grace Fields and N'Kenge

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Alexander Rios and N'Kenge

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Ollice Spaulding

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Ollice Spaulding

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
James T. Lane

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
N'Kenge

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
N'Kenge

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
LaVon Fisher-Wilson

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Patrick Oliver Jones

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Jeremy Webb

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
N'Kenge and Jeremy Webb

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Dawn Derow

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Dawn Derow

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Jeremy Webb

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Alexander Rios

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image Felicia Boswell

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Patrick Oliver Jones

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
N'Kenge

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Mark Campbell

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Ray Mercer (Choreographer), Jeremy Webb, Mark Campbell, Dawn Derow and Ollice Spaulding

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Dolly Fox, N'Kenge and Dawn Derow

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
N'Kenge

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Christina Sajous and Adam Koch (Scenic Designer)

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Shelton L. Becton (Music and Lyrics)

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Melissa Klausner (Bass)

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Chris Burney and Dolly Fox

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Morgan Eisen (Stage Manager)

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Alexander Rios

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre ImageNaTasha Yvette Williams

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Ronnie S. Bowman Jr.

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Marissa Ghavami and Casey McSherry

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Ron Dodd and Dolly Fox

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Dolly Fox and Marissa Ghavami

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Cast and Creative Members of Spotlight The Dorothy Dandridge Musical

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Cast and Creative Members of Spotlight The Dorothy Dandridge Musical

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Grace Fields, N'Kenge and Ollice Spaulding

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Carrie Compere, Felicia Boswell, Deah Love Harriott, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, N'Kenge and Grace Fields

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Shelton L. Becton and Deah Love Harriott

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Perri Gillon and Sheraine Randall

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Perri GIllon, N'Kenge and Eddie Datz

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Carrie Compere, Deah Love Harriott, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr, Felicia Boswell, N'Kenge, Christina Sajous and Ollice Spaulding

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Christina Sajous and N'Kenge

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Michael T. Clarkston and N'Kenge

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Deah Love Harriott, N'Kenge and Christina Sajous

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Maxime Alvarez de Toledo and N'Kenge

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
N'Kenge and Grace Fields

Photos: SPOTLIGHT! THE DOROTHY DANDRIDGE MUSICAL Industry Readings at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., and N'Kenge

