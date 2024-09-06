Photos: Meet the Cast of TWIST OF FATE at York Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Meet the cast in all new Meet & Greet photos for the upcoming York Theatre Company “New2NY” production of TWIST OF FATE. Check out the photos below!

In Twist of Fate, with book and lyrics by Kleban Award winner Lissa Levin and music by Ron Abel (Hazel, York’s me and ella) a fortuneteller is arrested in 1970’s Los Angeles, and to win the respect of her teenage daughter, fights the law instead of running from it. But first, she needs the respect of her court-appointed attorney.

Based on an actual first amendment case, Twist of Fate is directed by Bill Castellino (Cagney, Desperate Measures at the York), with musical direction by Ron Abel.

Performances are set to begin Saturday afternoon, September 7, 2024, and continue for 11 performances only through September 15, 2024. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, September 8, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. All performances will take place at The Theater at St. Jean’s (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. Elevator on Lexington between 76th and 75th, just south of St. Jean’s.)

The cast of Twist of Fate is David Baida (On Your Feet, The Butcher Boy), Joanna Carpenter (Sweeney Todd, The Connector), Allyson Kaye Daniel (The Wiz, Unexpected Joy at The York), Lianne Marie Dobbs (A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, Himself and Nora), Ben Jones (The Pajama Game, Bay Area Critics Circle Award), Maya Lagerstam (The Gospel According to Heather, Fowl Play), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You, Golden Rainbow at The York), Cal Mitchell (The Lieutenant at The York), and Eric Phelps (Pip’s Island, Leaving Brooklyn). The band comprises Ron Abel (piano), Dmitry Ishenko (bass), Sean Harkness (guitar), and Ray Marchica (drums). Casting is by Michael Cassara Casting. Christine Catti is Production Stage Manager and Caroline Inches is Assistant Stage Manager.

Comments