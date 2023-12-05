Photos: MADWOMEN OF THE WEST Opens At the Actors Temple Theatre

The opening night guests included Tony Shalhoub, Elaine May, Amy Irving, Polly Draper, Marin Hinkle, David Aaron Baker, Margo Martindale, Marlo Thomas and more.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

Video: Jen Silverman, Tyne Rafaeli & More Discuss SPAIN Off-Broadway Premiere
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Photo: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Releases Special Edition Broadway Parody Poster
Photos: SPAIN, Starring Marin Ireland and Andrew Burnap, Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

Madwomen of the West opened last night (December 4) at the Actors Temple Theatre and will run to December 31 with Marilu Henner, Caroline Aaron, Melanie Mayron and Brooke Adams. See photos from inside opening night!

Photo Credit: Danny Bristoll.


