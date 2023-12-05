Photos: MADWOMEN OF THE WEST Opens At the Actors Temple Theatre

The opening night guests included Tony Shalhoub, Elaine May, Amy Irving, Polly Draper, Marin Hinkle, David Aaron Baker, Margo Martindale, Marlo Thomas and more.
Madwomen of the West opened last night (December 4) at the Actors Temple Theatre and will run to December 31 with Marilu Henner, Caroline Aaron, Melanie Mayron and Brooke Adams. See photos from inside opening night!
Photo Credit: Danny Bristoll.
Thomas Caruso with Margo Martindale
Tony Shalhoub with Brooke Adams
The cast with special opening night guests including Amy Irving, Polly Draper, Marlo Thomas, and Marin Hinkle
Sandra Tsing Loh greeting Marlo Thomas
Margo Martindale with Tony Shalhoub
Caroline Aaron, Brooke Adams, Melanie Mayron and Marilu Henner with Director Thomas Caruso and Playwright Sandra Tsing Loh
