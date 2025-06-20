 tracking pixel
Photos: MACHINAL Opening Night at New York City Center

This production features Katherine Winter, Temidayo Amay, Sam Im, Kimberly Immanuel, Soph Metcalf, and more.

By: Jun. 20, 2025
Machinal officially opened at New York City Center Stage II on June 11, 2025, marking a significant milestone for New York Theatre Company in its off-Broadway debut. See photos here!

Helmed by director Amy Marie Seidel (Here There Are Blueberries, The Great Gatsby), this reimagined production amplifies the mechanical rhythm and expressionism in Sophie Treadwell’s text through a dynamic underscoring of tap dance, practical foley, and heightened movement vocabulary created by choreographer Madison Hilligoss.

This production features Katherine Winter, Temidayo Amay, Sam Im, Kimberly Immanuel, Soph Metcalf, Shelley Mitchell, Alice Reys, Veronica Simpson, Hannah Snow, Michael Verre, Alex Lauren, and Annaliese Wilbur.

The creative team includes: Colleen Doherty (Lighting Design), Hahnji Jang (Costume Design), Brittany Harris (Sound Design), Rochele Mac (Scenic Design), Asha Devi (Dramaturg), Kimberley Immanuel (Associate Choreographer), and Grace Cutler (Associate Director).

Temidayo Amay

Tanya Gupta & Claudia Paul

Soph Metcalf & Michael Scott

Shelley Mitchell

Caitlin McNeilage, John Kroft, Ashley En-Fu Matthews, Josh Davis, Kate Rigg, Sarah Hogewood, Julian Lokash, Bianca Bulgarelli, Josh Zacher)

Alex Lauren, Michael Verre, Veronica Simpson, Kimberly Immanuel, Temidayo Amay, Katherine Winter, Hannah Snow, Shelley Mitchell, Annaliese Wilbur, Alice Reys

Rochele Mac, Colleen Doherty, Amy Marie Seidel, Brittany Harris, Madison Hilligoss, Grace Cutler

Rochele Mac & Colleen Doherty

x

Michael Verre

Madison Hilligoss & Amy Marie Seidel

Machinal Cast

Kimberly Immaneul

Katherine Winter and Temidayo Amay

Katherine Quinn, Esther Um, and Mason Brady

Julian Lokash

Josh Zacher, John Korft, Josh Davis

Josh Davis & Ashley Chiu

Jodie Liebowitz and Katherine Winter

Hannah Snow

