Photos: LOWCOUNTRY Opening Night at Atlantic Theater Company

Performances will run through July 13.
Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere production of Lowcountry opened at the Linda Gross Theater on June 25. The production began previews on Wednesday, June 4 for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 13. See photos from the opening here!
Lowcountry stars Jodi Balfour, Keith Kupferer, and Babak Tafti. It is written by Abby Rosebrock and directed by Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney.
When Tally, a down-and-out actress and gig worker, returns to her rural hometown, she swipes right on a disgraced high-school teacher fresh out of an ankle bracelet. Lowcountry is a dark, twisted romcom about the psychic distress of looking for love in the digital age and the carceral state.
Lowcountry features sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Sarah Laux, lights by Heather Gilbert, sound by John Gromada, fight choreography by Thomas Schall, and casting by The Telsey Office, Karyn Casl, CSA. Katie Ailinger serves as the Production Stage Manager.
Photo credit: Ahron R. Foster
Paola Lázaro and Brad Fleischer
Renée-Nicole Powell and Maaike Laanstra-Corn
Eliya Smith, Maaike Laanstra-Corn and Renée-Nicole Powell
Xavier Scott Evans and Ngozi Anyanwu
Jodi Balfour and Abbi Jacobson
Jo Bonney, Keith Kupferer, Babak Tafti, Jodi Balfour, and Abby Rosebrock
Keith Kupferer, Jodi Balfour, and Babak Tafti
Neil Pepe, Keith Kupferer, Jo Bonney, Jodi Balfour, Babak Tafti, Abby Rosebrock, and Jeffory Lawson
Sarah Laux and Arnulfo Maldonado
Tia Harewood-Millington, Katie Ailinger, Jodi Balfour, Arnulfo Maldonado, Sarah Laux
Tala Ashe and Babak Tafti