Photos: LOWCOUNTRY Opening Night at Atlantic Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere production of Lowcountry opened at the Linda Gross Theater on June 25. The production began previews on Wednesday, June 4 for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 13. See photos from the opening here!

Lowcountry stars Jodi Balfour, Keith Kupferer, and Babak Tafti. It is written by Abby Rosebrock and directed by Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney.

When Tally, a down-and-out actress and gig worker, returns to her rural hometown, she swipes right on a disgraced high-school teacher fresh out of an ankle bracelet. Lowcountry is a dark, twisted romcom about the psychic distress of looking for love in the digital age and the carceral state.

Lowcountry features sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Sarah Laux, lights by Heather Gilbert, sound by John Gromada, fight choreography by Thomas Schall, and casting by The Telsey Office, Karyn Casl, CSA. Katie Ailinger serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Photo credit: Ahron R. Foster

Comments

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...