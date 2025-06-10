Photos: LOWCOUNTRY At Atlantic Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Atlantic Theater Company has released first look photos of Lowcountry starring Jodi Balfour (“Ted Lasso”), Keith Kupferer (Ghostlight), and Babak Tafti (“Succession”). The play is written by Abby Rosebrock (Blue Ridge) and directed by Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney (Cost of Living).

The production began previews on Wednesday, June 4, and will open on Wednesday, June 25, for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 13.

When Tally, a down-and-out actress and gig worker, returns to her rural hometown, she swipes right on a disgraced high-school teacher fresh out of an ankle bracelet. Lowcountry is a dark, twisted romcom about the psychic distress of looking for love in the digital age and the carceral state.

Lowcountry features sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Sarah Laux, lights by Heather Gilbert, sound by John Gromada, fight choreography by Thomas Schall, and casting by The Telsey Office, Karyn Casl, CSA. Katie Ailinger serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster

