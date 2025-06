Photos: Irish Repertory Theatre Hosts 2025 Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Irish Repertory Theatre hosted its 2025 Gala concert, A Marvelous Night – Irish Rep Celebrates the Music of Van Morrison, on June 9. Check out photos from the event below!

The evening was directed and arranged by Charlotte Moore (Molly Sweeney) and Ciarán O’Reilly (Beckett Briefs), with music direction by John Bell (Finian’s Rainbow). John Gardiner, Irish Rep board member and global head of Litigation and International Arbitration at Skadden Arps, received Irish Repertory Theatre’s Visionary Leadership Award.

Join Irish Repertory Theatre in honoring the legacy of one of Ireland’s greatest singer-songwriters, Grammy Award winner Van Morrison, with this one night only tribute. This star-studded concert will showcase his incredible catalog of timeless classics interpreted by an esteemed cast of Broadway talents. Audiences will experience the passion and poetry of Morrison’s iconic blend of rock, blues, jazz, and Celtic influences––from the nostalgic rhythms of "Moondance" to the soulful depths of "Into the Mystic" and the enduring charm of "Brown Eyed Girl."

Performers for the evening included Kate Baldwin (The Dead, 1904), Reeve Carney (Hadestown), Michael Cerveris (Fun Home), Jonathan Christopher (Sweeney Todd), Melissa Errico (Dear Liar), Myles Frost (MJ), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Peter Gallagher (Left on Tenth), Kelli O’Hara (Days of Wine and Roses), Ciaran Sheehan (The Phantom of the Opera), Gary Troy (The Dead, 1904), and Nik Walker (Spamalot).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Comments