Photos: Irish Repertory Theatre Hosts 2025 Gala

Irish Repertory Theatre hosted its 2025 Gala concert,Â A Marvelous Night â€“ Irish Rep Celebrates the Music of Van Morrison, on June 9. Check out photos from the event below!

The evening was directed and arranged byÂ Charlotte MooreÂ (Molly Sweeney) andÂ CiarÃ¡n Oâ€™ReillyÂ (Beckett Briefs), with music direction byÂ John BellÂ (Finianâ€™s Rainbow).Â John Gardiner, Irish Rep board member and global head of Litigation and International Arbitration at Skadden Arps, received Irish Repertory Theatreâ€™s Visionary Leadership Award.

Join Irish Repertory Theatre in honoring the legacy of one of Irelandâ€™s greatest singer-songwriters, Grammy Award winnerÂ Van Morrison, with this one night only tribute. This star-studded concert will showcase his incredible catalog of timeless classics interpreted by an esteemed cast of Broadway talents. Audiences will experience the passion and poetry of Morrisonâ€™s iconic blend of rock, blues, jazz, and Celtic influencesâ€“â€“from the nostalgic rhythms of "Moondance" to the soulful depths of "Into the Mystic" and the enduring charm of "Brown Eyed Girl."Â

Performers for the evening included Kate BaldwinÂ (The Dead, 1904),Â Reeve CarneyÂ (Hadestown),Â Michael CerverisÂ (FunÂ Home),Â Jonathan ChristopherÂ (Sweeney Todd),Â Melissa ErricoÂ (Dear Liar),Â Myles FrostÂ (MJ),Â Kathryn GallagherÂ (Jagged Little Pill),Â Peter GallagherÂ (Left on Tenth),Â Kelli Oâ€™HaraÂ (Days of Wine and Roses),Â Ciaran SheehanÂ (The Phantom of the Opera),Â Gary TroyÂ (The Dead, 1904), andÂ Nik WalkerÂ (Spamalot).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter KeddyÂ

