Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE KEEP GOING SONGS at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3

Telling stories through song, The Bengsons celebrates the beauty and complexity of life cycles, from a single person to entire ecosystems.

By: May. 08, 2024
The Keep Going Songs Show Information
The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of THE KEEP GOING SONGS is now open  at the Claire Tow Theater.

Check out photos from opening night! 
 
THE KEEP GOING SONGS is by and stars The Bengsons and is directed by Caitlin Sullivan. The production has sets by Cate McCrea, costumes by Hahnji Jang, lighting by Alejandro Fajardo, and sound by Nick Kourtides.  Kristy Bodall is the Stage Manager.

Telling stories through song, The Bengsons will celebrate the beauty and complexity of life cycles, from a single person to entire ecosystems. Part concert, part wake, part theatrical extravaganza, THE KEEP GOING SONGS is a euphoric and moving journey through the grief of tough times and the rebirth of hope in better days.

Photo credit: Chasi Annexy

The Keep Going Songs
Evan Cabnet and Kaaron Briscoe

The Keep Going Songs
Abigail and Shaun Bengson

The Keep Going Songs
Anne Kauffman and Caitlin Sullivan

The Keep Going Songs
Anne Kauffman and Isabella Byrd

The Keep Going Songs
Bobby Conte Thornton and Martyna Majok

The Keep Going Songs
Caitlin Sullivan

The Keep Going Songs
Caitlin Sullivan and Martyna Majok

The Keep Going Songs
Caitlin Sullivan and The Bengsons

The Keep Going Songs
Caitlin Sullivan and The Bengsons

The Keep Going Songs
Caitlin Sullivan, Cate McCrea and Andrew Rovner

The Keep Going Songs
Crew memebrs and guests

The Keep Going Songs
Opening Guests

The Keep Going Songs
Cate McCrea and Caitlin Sullivan

The Keep Going Songs
The Bengsons and guest




