Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE KEEP GOING SONGS at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3

The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of THE KEEP GOING SONGS is now open at the Claire Tow Theater.
Check out photos from opening night!
THE KEEP GOING SONGS is by and stars The Bengsons and is directed by Caitlin Sullivan. The production has sets by Cate McCrea, costumes by Hahnji Jang, lighting by Alejandro Fajardo, and sound by Nick Kourtides. Kristy Bodall is the Stage Manager.
Telling stories through song, The Bengsons will celebrate the beauty and complexity of life cycles, from a single person to entire ecosystems. Part concert, part wake, part theatrical extravaganza, THE KEEP GOING SONGS is a euphoric and moving journey through the grief of tough times and the rebirth of hope in better days.
Photo credit: Chasi Annexy
Evan Cabnet and Kaaron Briscoe
Abigail and Shaun Bengson
Anne Kauffman and Caitlin Sullivan
Anne Kauffman and Isabella Byrd
Bobby Conte Thornton and Martyna Majok
Caitlin Sullivan and Martyna Majok
Caitlin Sullivan and The Bengsons
Caitlin Sullivan and The Bengsons
Caitlin Sullivan, Cate McCrea and Andrew Rovner
Crew memebrs and guests
Opening Guests
Cate McCrea and Caitlin Sullivan
The Bengsons and guest
