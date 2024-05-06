Photos: Inside Opening Night of DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern is now open at Stage 42.

See photos from opening night below!

At DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the audience is not just a viewer but the "fourth player," influencing key decisions via Gamiotics, a browser-based software that allows you to vote on where the story will go — what characters appear, what

experiences they explore, and more. With a cast of five actors and over 30 playable characters, audiences will experience an expansive fantasy world set in the Forgotten Realms, and face riddles, puzzles, combat, and more, to help shape the story. Laughter

will flow like ale and with the audience in full control and exciting reveals around every corner, no two shows are alike! For those seeking a more daring experience, there are opportunities to join the action onstage and test your strength (or dexterity, or wisdom, or charisma) through a variety of rollicking games, including trivia, charades, and the ever-popular Fantasy Beer Pong. Featuring behind-the-scenes talent from popular theatrical shows such as Dimension 20, Marvel’s Rogers: The Musical, Beavis and Butthead and more, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern is the game you know and the experience you’ll love but bigger and better than ever.

The cast stars co-creators DAGL (Drunk Shakespeare) as Dungeon Master & Sarah Davis Reynolds (The Twenty-Sided Tavern) as Tavern Keeper, in addition to

Tyler Nowell Felix (“Modern Family”) as Warrior, Madelyn Murphy (The Twenty-Sided Tavern) as Mage, and Diego F. Salinas (Drunk Shakespeare) as Trickster. Completing the cast are RJ Christian (Parade at American Theater Group), R. Alex Murray (“Boardwalk Empire”), Cassidy Sledge (“The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” at Radio City Music Hall), and Alex Stompoly (A Christmas Carol at Theatre in the Mansion).

