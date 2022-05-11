Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the Dungeons and Dragons Musical HERE THERE BE DRAGONS

The world premiere of Here There Be Dragons - A New Musical Quest, inspired by the classic tabletop fantasy role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, will be presented at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street) with performances beginning Thursday, June 16. It is set to run through Sunday July 17, 2022. Featuring book and lyrics by Chase O'Neill, music by Theo Teris, orchestrations by Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), and direction by Austin Harleson.

The night before their college graduation, a tight-knit group of Dungeons and Dragons players embark on their final quest. They must contend with their anxieties, fears, and obstacles, manifested as fantasy monsters and locales, to discover what their futures may hold. This musical quest will take audiences on a journey through the trepidation and excitement of growing up, holding on to what's dear, and moving forward in life without our "swords".





Here There Be Dragons will play the following schedule: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets begin at $47 and are available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1089995.



For more information, please visit TerisAndONeill.com/HereThereBeDragons.