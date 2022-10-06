Photos: Go Inside Houses on the Moon's AMPLIFY 2022 Gala

New York's acclaimed Off-Broadway theatre company, Houses on The Moon, honored Tony Award-Winning producer Jane Dubin and SpotCo COO Aaliytha Stevens at their AMPLIFY 2022 Gala Celebration on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Green Room 42 (4th Floor, Yotel, 570 10th Avenue). The benefit also celebrated this year's Mauricio Leyton Award Recipient, Serena Liguori, and her Long Island based organization New Hour for Women and Children.

See photos from the event below!



The evening included a rooftop cookout, featured performances from Alias Smith & Jones Featuring A Button Man and John McGrew (Village of Vale), as well as previews of Houses on the Moon's upcoming production of SHARED SENTENCES.



The Honorary Amplify 2022 Committee is Hal Luftig, David Lyons, Nelle Nugent, Voza Rivers, David Rothenberg, Aryah Somers, Stephen Sosnowski, Tom Smedes & Peter Stern, Catherine Cerulli & Christopher Thomas, Jonathan Karpinos, John McGrew & Joseph Varca, Rachel Weinstein, Cheryl Wiesenfeld and Ruth Zowader.



Houses on the Moon's Board of Directors and Advisory Board is Jeffrey Rosenstock, Jane Dubin (Board Chair), Amy Gottlieb, Melissa Springs, Emily Joy Weiner, R. Erin Craig, Jeremy Handelman, Jeffrey Solomon, Jennifer Isaacson, Rashad Chambers, Warren Adams, Jamie DeRoy, Dina Janis, Hal Luftig, Nelle Nugent, Lisa Rothe, David Rothenberg, Drew Tagliabue, and Cheryl Wiesenfeld.