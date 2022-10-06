Photos: Go Inside Houses on the Moon's AMPLIFY 2022 Gala
The evening included a rooftop cookout, featured performances from Alias Smith & Jones Featuring A Button Man and John McGrew & previews of Shared Sentences.
New York's acclaimed Off-Broadway theatre company, Houses on The Moon, honored Tony Award-Winning producer Jane Dubin and SpotCo COO Aaliytha Stevens at their AMPLIFY 2022 Gala Celebration on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Green Room 42 (4th Floor, Yotel, 570 10th Avenue). The benefit also celebrated this year's Mauricio Leyton Award Recipient, Serena Liguori, and her Long Island based organization New Hour for Women and Children.
See photos from the event below!
The Honorary Amplify 2022 Committee is Hal Luftig, David Lyons, Nelle Nugent, Voza Rivers, David Rothenberg, Aryah Somers, Stephen Sosnowski, Tom Smedes & Peter Stern, Catherine Cerulli & Christopher Thomas, Jonathan Karpinos, John McGrew & Joseph Varca, Rachel Weinstein, Cheryl Wiesenfeld and Ruth Zowader.
Houses on the Moon's Board of Directors and Advisory Board is Jeffrey Rosenstock, Jane Dubin (Board Chair), Amy Gottlieb, Melissa Springs, Emily Joy Weiner, R. Erin Craig, Jeremy Handelman, Jeffrey Solomon, Jennifer Isaacson, Rashad Chambers, Warren Adams, Jamie DeRoy, Dina Janis, Hal Luftig, Nelle Nugent, Lisa Rothe, David Rothenberg, Drew Tagliabue, and Cheryl Wiesenfeld.
Photo credit: Russ Rowland
Serena Liguori
Serena Liguori
Serena Liguori, Jane Dubin, Aaliytha Stevens
Rose Hemenway and John McGrew
Meg Palmer, Regina Gibson, Susan Goodwillie
Kristen Rathbun, Jeremy Mason, Cydney Regus, Jake Windoloski, Aaliytha Stevens, Lavonia Johnson, Tanya Francis, and Travis Moser
Serena Liguori, Jane Dubin, Aaliytha Stevens, Emily Joy Weiner
Jamaal Fields
Ian Moses Eaton
Emily Joy Weiner, Kevin Connor
Alias Smith and Jones
Aaliytha Stevens
Aaliytha Stevens, Irene Gandy