Photos: Get a First Look at SPAIN Off-Broadway

This limited engagement is currently in previews and will officially open Thursday, November 30, 2023 at the Tony Kiser Theater.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Spain Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Second Stage Theater is presenting Spain by Jen Silverman and directed by Tyne Rafaeli. The company will feature Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland (Reasons to Be Pretty, “Sneaky Pete”), Zachary James (Addams Family, South Pacific), and Erik Lochtefeld (2ST’s Metamorphoses, King Kong). Two additional roles will be announced in the coming weeks.

Check out photos below!

This limited engagement is currently in previews and will officially open Thursday, November 30, 2023 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).

SPAIN is the recipient of the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation Theatre Visions Fund award and is generously supported with a gift from MacPac Entertainment LLC. Spain is a Second Stage commission, supported by the New American Voices Fund.

Step into a sophisticated, slippery world where the line between truth and fiction is all in the packaging. It's 1936, and a pair of passionate filmmakers have landed their next big project: a sweeping Spanish Civil War film with the potential to change American hearts and minds. It just happens to be bankrolled by the KGB. This seductive and funny new play about the art of propaganda and the dangerous ongoing Disinformation Age explores how art can change the world—for better and worse.

SPAIN features scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and original music and sound design by Daniel Kluger. Casting is by The Telsey Office.




1
Andrew Burnap and Danny Wolohan Complete The Cast of SPAIN Photo
Andrew Burnap and Danny Wolohan Complete The Cast of SPAIN

The complete cast has been revealed for SPAIN by Jen Silverman and directed by Tyne Rafaeli at Second Stage Theater. Learn how to purchase tickets!

