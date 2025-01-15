Photos: Gary Gulman in GRANDILOQUENT at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shows have been added to the world premiere run of Grandiloquent, the new solo show by acclaimed comedian Gary Gulman (HBO Specials: The Great Depresh, Born on 3rd Base; Hulu’s Life & Beth). The show began previews at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on Tuesday, January 7 and opens this Sunday, January 19, for a limited engagement through Saturday, February 8, 2025. The added shows, on Sunday January 26 and Sunday February 2, are on sale now. See photos here!



With direction by Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Hand To God, I Need That), the production features Scenic Design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (New York, New York; POTUS), Lighting Design by Adam Honoré (Purlie Victorious, Cats: The Jellicle Ball), and Sound Design by UptownWorks (Black Odyssey, Five).

"Grandiloquent is the show I got into comedy to do,” said Gulman. “It’s the culmination of 48 years of my reading and writing and performing. I am so grateful to be able to bring it to the venerable Lucille Lortel Theatre, where I’ve seen so much extraordinary work."



Declared by Esquire as “America's most literate stand-up comedian, who can make absolutely anything funny,” Gary Gulman premieres this new solo show hot off the release of his acclaimed memoir Misfit, and his fifth stand up special – Born On 3rd Base for HBO Max – which was named a Top Ten Best Comedy of 2023 by The New York Times, New York Magazine, and Decider.

Grandiloquent is Gulman’s hilarious new show about insecurity, empathy, self-acceptance and how a thoughtful boy learned to use humor, reading and writing to cope with the consequences of his parents’ blunders. Learn why a seemingly confident middle-aged man feels most comfortable in a large room where a thousand strangers are laughing at him.



