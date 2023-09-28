Photos: GOLDEN RAINBOW Opens at The York Theatre

Performances began Saturday afternoon, September 23, 2023 and continue for 11 performances only through Sunday, October 1, 2023.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

The York Theatre Company is preseting Golden Rainbow, with book by Ernest Kinoy and music and lyrics by Walter Marks, the third offering of the Fall 2023 “Musicals in Mufti” series. Performances began Saturday afternoon, September 23, 2023 and continue for 11 performances only through Sunday, October 1, 2023. Opening Night will be Wednesday evening, September 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. All performances will take place at The Theater at St. Jean’s (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. For elevator, enter on Lexington between 76th and 75th, just south of St. Jean’s.)

See photos from opening night below!

The cast features Felipe Barbosa Bombonato (Les Misérables), Jonathan Brody (The Sorceress), Nick Cearley (The Skivvies), Robert Cuccioli (York’s Rothschild & Sons), Mara Davi (Dames at Sea), Max von Essen (York’s Tenderloin), Danielle Lee Greaves (Parade), Jillian Louis (York’s The Game of Love), Gina Milo (York’s Subways Are for Sleeping), Benjamin Pajak (The Music Man), and Maria Wirries (York’s Penelope: or How The Odyssey Was Really Written).

Golden Rainbow is directed by Stuart Ross (York’s Enter Laughing), with music direction by David Hancock Turner (York’s Cheek to Cheek and Desperate Measures). The production team includes Lighting Designer Garett Pembrook, Projections/Sound Designer Peter Brucker, Production Manager Aaron Simms, Production Coordinator Noah Glaister, Production Stage Manager Hailey Delaney, Assistant Stage Manager Carson Ferguson, and Company Manager Tori Calderon-Caswell Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

The York Theatre Company’s acclaimed Musicals in Mufti series of musical theatre gems, performed in a simply-staged, book-in-hand concert format, is in its twenty-ninth historic year of presenting shows from the past that deserve a second look. The series was awarded an Obie Grant in 2016. Mufti means “in street clothes, without the trappings of a full production.”

Golden Rainbow will play the following 11-performance schedule— First Week: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 & 7:00 p.m. Second Week: Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. (Opening Night), Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Talkbacks follow all matinee performances.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

York Theatre Musicals in Mufti Presents Golden Rainbow
York Theatre Musicals in Mufti Presents Golden Rainbow

York Theatre Musicals in Mufti Presents Golden Rainbow
York Theatre Musicals in Mufti Presents Golden Rainbow

James Morgan (Producing Artistic Director)
James Morgan (Producing Artistic Director)

James Morgan
James Morgan

Gina Milo
Gina Milo

Marie Wirries
Marie Wirries

Mara Davi
Mara Davi

Mara Davi
Mara Davi

Max von Essen
Max von Essen

Danielle Lee Greaves
Danielle Lee Greaves

Benjamin Pakjak
Benjamin Pakjak

Jonathan Brody
Jonathan Brody

Jillian Louis
Jillian Louis

Max von Essen
Max von Essen

Max von Essen
Max von Essen

Photos: GOLDEN RAINBOW Opens at The York Theatre
The Band-David Hancock Turner (Musical Director/Conductor), Evan Rees, Steve Picataggio and Joseph Wallace

Danielle Lee Greaves and Benjamin Pajak
Danielle Lee Greaves and Benjamin Pajak

Robert Cuccioli
Robert Cuccioli

Jillian Louis, Jonathan Brody, Gina Milo, Maria Wirries and Nick Cearley
Jillian Louis, Jonathan Brody, Gina Milo, Maria Wirries and Nick Cearley

Felipe Barbosa Bombonato
Felipe Barbosa Bombonato

Danielle Lee Greaves, Mara Davi, Benjamin Pajak and Max von Essen
Danielle Lee Greaves, Mara Davi, Benjamin Pajak and Max von Essen

Benjamin Page and Max von Essen
Benjamin Page and Max von Essen

Maria Wirries
Maria Wirries

Photos: GOLDEN RAINBOW Opens at The York Theatre
Maria Wirries, Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Jillian Louis, Danielle Lee Greaves, Mara Davi, Benjamin Pajak, Max von Essen, Robert Cuccioli, Gia Milo, Nick Cearley and Jonathan Brody

Walter Marks and Riki Kane Larimer
Walter Marks and Riki Kane Larimer

Walter Marks and Randi Levine-Miller
Walter Marks and Randi Levine-Miller

Photos: GOLDEN RAINBOW Opens at The York Theatre
The Band that includes-David Hancock Turner (Musical Director/Conductor), Evan Rees, Steve Picataggio and Joseph Wallace

Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley
Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley

Nick Cearley
Nick Cearley

Nick Cearley
Nick Cearley

Jillian Louis
Jillian Louis

Jillian Louis
Jillian Louis

Jonathan Brody
Jonathan Brody

Jonathan Brody
Jonathan Brody

Max von Essen
Max von Essen

Max von Essen
Max von Essen

Jim Caruso, Max von Essen and Nicolas King
Jim Caruso, Max von Essen and Nicolas King

Felipe Barbosa Bombonato
Felipe Barbosa Bombonato

Felipe Barbosa Bombonato
Felipe Barbosa Bombonato

Benjamin Pajak
Benjamin Pajak

Benjamin Pajak
Benjamin Pajak

Mara Davi
Mara Davi

Mara Davi
Mara Davi

Robert Cuccioli
Robert Cuccioli

Robert Cuccioli
Robert Cuccioli

Gina Milo
Gina Milo

Gina Milo
Gina Milo

Maria Wirries
Maria Wirries

Maria Wirries
Maria Wirries

Photos: GOLDEN RAINBOW Opens at The York Theatre
Tonights Cast-Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Nick Cearley, Danielle Lee Greaves, Mara Davi, Robert Cuccioli, Benjamin Pajak, Max von Essen, Jillian Louis, Maria Wirries and Gina Milo

Photos: GOLDEN RAINBOW Opens at The York Theatre
David Hancock Turner, Walter Marks (Music and Lyrics), Stuart Ross (Director and Choreographer) join with Tonights Cast-Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Nick Cearley, Danielle Lee Greaves, Mara Davi, Robert Cuccioli, Benjamin Pajak, Max von Essen, Jillian Louis, Maria Wirries and Gina Milo

Photos: GOLDEN RAINBOW Opens at The York Theatre
David Hancock Turner, Walter Marks , Stuart Ross, James Morgan and Riki Kane Larimer join with Tonights Cast-Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Nick Cearley, Danielle Lee Greaves, Mara Davi, Robert Cuccioli, Benjamin Pajak, Max von Essen, Jillian Louis, Maria Wirries and Gina Milo

Photos: GOLDEN RAINBOW Opens at The York Theatre
Maria Grace LaFerrara (Executive Director), David Hancock Turner, Walter Marks , Stuart Ross, James Morgan and Riki Kane Larimer join with Tonights Cast-Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Nick Cearley, Danielle Lee Greaves, Mara Davi, Robert Cuccioli, Benjamin Pajak, Max von Essen, Jillian Louis, Maria Wirries and Gina Milo

Walter Marks, Benjamin Pajak, Riki Kane Larimer and Stuart Ross
Walter Marks, Benjamin Pajak, Riki Kane Larimer and Stuart Ross

Photos: GOLDEN RAINBOW Opens at The York Theatre
James Morgan, Walter Marks, Benjamin Pajak, Riki Kane Larimer and Stuart Ross

Walter Marks and Benjamin Pajak
Walter Marks and Benjamin Pajak

James Morgan, Walter Marks and Stuart Ross
James Morgan, Walter Marks and Stuart Ross

Stuart Ross and Benjamin Pajak
Stuart Ross and Benjamin Pajak

Photos: GOLDEN RAINBOW Opens at The York Theatre
Members of The York Theater Staff-Tori Calderon-Caswell, Marie Grace LaFerrara, Aaron Simms, Joseph Hayward, Seth Christenfeld, Emily Drossell, Veronica Shea and James Morgan

Photos: GOLDEN RAINBOW Opens at The York Theatre
Marie Grace La-Ferrara, Seth Herzog, Jennifer C. Johnson and Charles Kirby

Photos: GOLDEN RAINBOW Opens at The York Theatre
Members of The York Theatre Board-James Morgan, Joan Ross Sorkin, Riki Kane Larimer, W. David McCoy, Laurence Holzman and Joan T. Mischo

Lee Roy Reams, Lorna Dallas and Max von Essen
Lee Roy Reams, Lorna Dallas and Max von Essen

Lee Roy Reams, Lorna Dallas and Max von Essen
Lee Roy Reams, Lorna Dallas and Max von Essen

James Morgan, Lee Roy Reams, Lorna Dallas, Max von Essen and Jamie deRoy
James Morgan, Lee Roy Reams, Lorna Dallas, Max von Essen and Jamie deRoy

Jillian Louis, Gina Milo and Maria Wirries
Jillian Louis, Gina Milo and Maria Wirries

Photos: GOLDEN RAINBOW Opens at The York Theatre
Max von Essen and Robert Cuccioli join Jillian Louis, Gina Milo and Maria Wirries

Robert Cuccioli and Max von Essen
Robert Cuccioli and Max von Essen

Robert Cuccioli and Max von Essen
Robert Cuccioli and Max von Essen

Robert Cuccioli, Benjamin Pajak and Max von Essen
Robert Cuccioli, Benjamin Pajak and Max von Essen

Gina Milo, Maria Wirries, Nick Cearley and Jillian Louis
Gina Milo, Maria Wirries, Nick Cearley and Jillian Louis

Photos: GOLDEN RAINBOW Opens at The York Theatre
Gina Milo, Maria Wirries, Nick Cearley, Jillian Louis and Felipe Barbosa Bombonato

Photos: GOLDEN RAINBOW Opens at The York Theatre
Gina Milo, Maria Wirries, Nick Cearley, Jillian Louis and Felipe Barbosa Bombonato

Nick Cearley and Travis Kent
Nick Cearley and Travis Kent

Nick Cearley, Natalie Enriquez and Gina Milo
Nick Cearley, Natalie Enriquez and Gina Milo



Recommended For You