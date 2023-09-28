Photos: GOLDEN RAINBOW Opens at The York Theatre

Performances began Saturday afternoon, September 23, 2023 and continue for 11 performances only through Sunday, October 1, 2023.
POPULAR
The York Theatre Company is preseting Golden Rainbow, with book by Ernest Kinoy and music and lyrics by Walter Marks, the third offering of the Fall 2023 “Musicals in Mufti” series. Performances began Saturday afternoon, September 23, 2023 and continue for 11 performances only through Sunday, October 1, 2023. Opening Night will be Wednesday evening, September 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. All performances will take place at The Theater at St. Jean’s (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. For elevator, enter on Lexington between 76th and 75th, just south of St. Jean’s.)
See photos from opening night below!
The cast features Felipe Barbosa Bombonato (Les Misérables), Jonathan Brody (The Sorceress), Nick Cearley (The Skivvies), Robert Cuccioli (York’s Rothschild & Sons), Mara Davi (Dames at Sea), Max von Essen (York’s Tenderloin), Danielle Lee Greaves (Parade), Jillian Louis (York’s The Game of Love), Gina Milo (York’s Subways Are for Sleeping), Benjamin Pajak (The Music Man), and Maria Wirries (York’s Penelope: or How The Odyssey Was Really Written).
Golden Rainbow is directed by Stuart Ross (York’s Enter Laughing), with music direction by David Hancock Turner (York’s Cheek to Cheek and Desperate Measures). The production team includes Lighting Designer Garett Pembrook, Projections/Sound Designer Peter Brucker, Production Manager Aaron Simms, Production Coordinator Noah Glaister, Production Stage Manager Hailey Delaney, Assistant Stage Manager Carson Ferguson, and Company Manager Tori Calderon-Caswell Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.
Golden Rainbow (based on Arnold Schulman’s play A Hole in the Head) is the jazzy, heartfelt story of a single dad trying to achieve success in Las Vegas while raising his extremely bright and savvy son. His late wife's sister arrives and tries to bring stability to the boy's life, but unintentionally falls in love with her brother-in-law. The musical originally opened on Broadway on February 4, 1968 and ran nearly a year. It starred the married couple of Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé, major stars from their extensive work in the recording, television, and concert industries. The musical introduced the enduring standard "I've Gotta Be Me," recorded by Sammy Davis, Tony Bennett, Michael Jackson, Ella Fitzgerald, Stevie Wonder, Klea Blackhurst, and many others.Performances are set to begin Saturday afternoon, September 23 2023, and continue for 11 performances only through September 17, 2023. Opening Night will be Wednesday evening, September 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.
The York Theatre Company’s acclaimed Musicals in Mufti series of musical theatre gems, performed in a simply-staged, book-in-hand concert format, is in its twenty-ninth historic year of presenting shows from the past that deserve a second look. The series was awarded an Obie Grant in 2016. Mufti means “in street clothes, without the trappings of a full production.”
Golden Rainbow will play the following 11-performance schedule— First Week: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 & 7:00 p.m. Second Week: Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. (Opening Night), Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Talkbacks follow all matinee performances.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
York Theatre Musicals in Mufti Presents Golden Rainbow
York Theatre Musicals in Mufti Presents Golden Rainbow
James Morgan (Producing Artistic Director)
James Morgan
Gina Milo
Marie Wirries
Mara Davi
Mara Davi
Max von Essen
Danielle Lee Greaves
Benjamin Pakjak
Jonathan Brody
Jillian Louis
Max von Essen
Max von Essen
The Band-David Hancock Turner (Musical Director/Conductor), Evan Rees, Steve Picataggio and Joseph Wallace
Danielle Lee Greaves and Benjamin Pajak
Robert Cuccioli
Jillian Louis, Jonathan Brody, Gina Milo, Maria Wirries and Nick Cearley
Felipe Barbosa Bombonato
Danielle Lee Greaves, Mara Davi, Benjamin Pajak and Max von Essen
Benjamin Page and Max von Essen
Maria Wirries
Maria Wirries, Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Jillian Louis, Danielle Lee Greaves, Mara Davi, Benjamin Pajak, Max von Essen, Robert Cuccioli, Gia Milo, Nick Cearley and Jonathan Brody
Walter Marks and Riki Kane Larimer
Walter Marks and Randi Levine-Miller
The Band that includes-David Hancock Turner (Musical Director/Conductor), Evan Rees, Steve Picataggio and Joseph Wallace
Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley
Nick Cearley
Nick Cearley
Jillian Louis
Jillian Louis
Jonathan Brody
Jonathan Brody
Max von Essen
Max von Essen
Jim Caruso, Max von Essen and Nicolas King
Felipe Barbosa Bombonato
Felipe Barbosa Bombonato
Benjamin Pajak
Benjamin Pajak
Mara Davi
Mara Davi
Robert Cuccioli
Robert Cuccioli
Gina Milo
Gina Milo
Maria Wirries
Maria Wirries
Tonights Cast-Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Nick Cearley, Danielle Lee Greaves, Mara Davi, Robert Cuccioli, Benjamin Pajak, Max von Essen, Jillian Louis, Maria Wirries and Gina Milo
David Hancock Turner, Walter Marks (Music and Lyrics), Stuart Ross (Director and Choreographer) join with Tonights Cast-Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Nick Cearley, Danielle Lee Greaves, Mara Davi, Robert Cuccioli, Benjamin Pajak, Max von Essen, Jillian Louis, Maria Wirries and Gina Milo
David Hancock Turner, Walter Marks , Stuart Ross, James Morgan and Riki Kane Larimer join with Tonights Cast-Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Nick Cearley, Danielle Lee Greaves, Mara Davi, Robert Cuccioli, Benjamin Pajak, Max von Essen, Jillian Louis, Maria Wirries and Gina Milo
Maria Grace LaFerrara (Executive Director), David Hancock Turner, Walter Marks , Stuart Ross, James Morgan and Riki Kane Larimer join with Tonights Cast-Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Nick Cearley, Danielle Lee Greaves, Mara Davi, Robert Cuccioli, Benjamin Pajak, Max von Essen, Jillian Louis, Maria Wirries and Gina Milo
Walter Marks, Benjamin Pajak, Riki Kane Larimer and Stuart Ross
James Morgan, Walter Marks, Benjamin Pajak, Riki Kane Larimer and Stuart Ross
Walter Marks and Benjamin Pajak
James Morgan, Walter Marks and Stuart Ross
Stuart Ross and Benjamin Pajak
Members of The York Theater Staff-Tori Calderon-Caswell, Marie Grace LaFerrara, Aaron Simms, Joseph Hayward, Seth Christenfeld, Emily Drossell, Veronica Shea and James Morgan
Marie Grace La-Ferrara, Seth Herzog, Jennifer C. Johnson and Charles Kirby
Members of The York Theatre Board-James Morgan, Joan Ross Sorkin, Riki Kane Larimer, W. David McCoy, Laurence Holzman and Joan T. Mischo
Lee Roy Reams, Lorna Dallas and Max von Essen
Lee Roy Reams, Lorna Dallas and Max von Essen
James Morgan, Lee Roy Reams, Lorna Dallas, Max von Essen and Jamie deRoy
Jillian Louis, Gina Milo and Maria Wirries
Max von Essen and Robert Cuccioli join Jillian Louis, Gina Milo and Maria Wirries
Robert Cuccioli and Max von Essen
Robert Cuccioli and Max von Essen
Robert Cuccioli, Benjamin Pajak and Max von Essen
Gina Milo, Maria Wirries, Nick Cearley and Jillian Louis
Gina Milo, Maria Wirries, Nick Cearley, Jillian Louis and Felipe Barbosa Bombonato
Gina Milo, Maria Wirries, Nick Cearley, Jillian Louis and Felipe Barbosa Bombonato
Nick Cearley and Travis Kent
Nick Cearley, Natalie Enriquez and Gina Milo
Videos
|Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You