Photos: First Look at the Cast of Stag & Lion Theatre Company's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at The Trinity Theatre

Stag & Lion will present William Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at The Trinity Theatre (422 West 57th Street in Manhattan) from July 28th through August 6th. Starring Joshua Koehn as Benedick and Chelsea LeSage as Beatrice, the original romantic comedy is about love, hate and the small place in between.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING shows young lovers Claudio and Hero letting their passions of love turn to jealousy and pain. Meanwhile, arch enemies Benedick and Beatrice question if the disdain they have for each other is really something deeper and romantic. Will Claudio and Hero find love for each other again? Will Benedick and Beatrice stop fighting long enough to admit that they don't hate each other? Come along as this hilarious comedy is presented in the Stag & Lion style.

The cast features Devin Romero as Claudio, Aurelea as Hero, Linus Gelber as Leonato, Tom O'Hare as Don Pedro, John Lichtwalt as Don Jon and Anuj Parikh as Dogberry. The rest of the company includes Claire Tyers, Addie Gomez, William English, Charlie Macandrew, Rob Spiker, Jim Grant, Don McManus, Abhishek Ojha, Travis Martin and Roland Netzer. It is directed by Joshua Koehn and AD'd by Megan Lennon.

