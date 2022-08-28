Photos: First Look at Save/Reload Workshop At AMT Theater

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 28, 2022  

AMT Theater, Midtown's newest Off-Broadway theater, recently hosted an industry workshop reading of Save/Reload written by Dana Aber in collaboration with Drew Aber. Dana Aber's newest one-person play, Save/Reload, continues Aber's style of style of pitting the solo protagonist against antagonists and situations which reveal darker aspects of the character itself.

In Save/Reload, an action-packed video game saga comes to life through an interactive multimedia setting, in which technology meets magic. Stuck in a frustrating cycle that mirrors his own life, an obsessive gamer has exhausted every option but one to conquer and finish his RPG fantasy video game - truly stepping up. The Player must inhabit his weapon-wielding avatar to uncover new strategies to beat the final big-boss, the mysterious Shadow King. As he repeatedly saves and reloads in a desperate attempt to accomplish this task and vanquish the seemingly unbeatable final foe, he is drawn deeper and deeper into the game itself, until it is no longer clear where the game ends and his reality begins.

Save/Reload takes the audience on a humorous yet poignant pilgrimage through the realm of video game obsession and the anxieties of achieving perfection, challenging The Player to an impossible choice: vanquish the monsters that live inside his brain, or turn away from the things he thinks define him.

The workshop reading of Save/Reload featured Drew Aber as The Player, with Joe Cassidy as the Shadow King. (In a full stage production, the Shadow King character would be fully represented through video projection.) Stage directions were read by Grey Jackson. Direction and dramaturgy by Joe Langworth, with Brent Michael Jones as stage manager, and Mateo Del Campo as production assistant.

The workshop reading presentation was produced by Big Thunder Productions NYC, through a generous grant from AMT Theater's New Works Development program. Special thanks to Al Tapper & Tony Sportiello (AMT Producer & Artistic Director) and the entire AMT production team.

AMT recently opened as Off-Broadway's newest theater in town, with a focused mission to produce new musicals, children's theater, cabaret evenings, and to offer an affordable location to develop new works. The Hell's Kitchen location, previously known as the Davenport Theater, has been fully renovated with a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system, elevated seating to ensure a clear view of the stage from any angle, and an elegant black and white décor. Visit AMT Theater for more information.

Drew Aber, Joe Cassidy, and Grey Jackson

Drew Aber, Joe Cassidy, and Grey Jackson

Drew Aber and Joe Cassidy

Drew Aber, Joe Cassidy, and Grey Jackson

Drew Aber and Joe Cassidy

Drew Aber, Joe Cassidy, and Grey Jackson

Joe Langworth, Drew Aber, Joe Cassidy, and Grey Jackson

Dana Aber and Drew Aber




