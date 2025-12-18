JULIE BENKO: FROM STANDBY TO STANDING OVATION is Coming to 92NY

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 92nd Street Y, New York will present singer and actor Julie Benko in conversation with Rabbi David Ingber for a live taping of Detours & Destinations on Monday, February 23 at 7:30 pm Tickets start at $18 and are available now.

Catapulted from standby to star in Broadway’s Funny Girl, 2026 sees Julie returning to Broadway as Emma Goldman in the acclaimed revival of Ragtime, and on February 20 she releases Euphonic Gumbo, a vibrant new album steeped in the musical and cultural histories of New Orleans.

In this live podcast taping, Rabbi Ingber sits with Julie for an intimate conversation about the detours that led her to her own standing ovation. They’ll explore what it means to trust timing, embrace uncertainty, and find the divine rhythm in both triumph and transition, along with Julie’s behind-the-scenes stories from Broadway, insights into staying grounded amid acclaim, and the spiritual lessons learned when a “someday” dream becomes a “today” reality.

