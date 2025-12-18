NORTH STAR Comes to the Irish Arts Center in June 2026

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

North Star, created and directed by Kwame Daniels, is coming to the Irish Arts Center in June 2026. Performances will run Wed, Jun 3 - Sun, Jun 21, 2026.

North Star is a live music and spoken word performance inspired by the speeches of abolitionist Frederick Douglass during his historic visit to Belfast in 1845. Conceived and developed by Kwame Daniels, this collaborative, immersive standing-room show fuses artistic responses to Douglass’s experience from an eclectic range of contemporary artists—including hip-hop, jazz, gospel, electronic and classical musicians, poets, and young people from Belfast and New York—in a moving, provocative artistic journey rooted in Black cultures, and inspired by Douglass’s deep connection with Belfast.

North Star features Musical Compositions by Kaidi Tatham, Winnie Ama, Leo Miyagee, and Hannah Peel; Arrangements and Music Supervision by Kaidi Tatham; Choral Arrangements by Jennifer John; Musical Direction by Si Francis; Text and Spoken Word by Nandi Jola, Colin Salmon, and school pupils of Belfast and New York City. The production is produced and presented by Irish Arts Center and Solab in association with the Lyric Theatre, Belfast.

PERFORMERS

Kaidi Tatham, band leader, multi-instrumentalist

Nandi Jola, poet

Winnie Ama, singer-songwriter

Leo Miyagee, hip-hop artist

Colin Salmon, actor

Oli Savill, percussion

Rick Swann, trumpet

Joseph Leighton, guitar

Ben Flavelle Cobain, bass

Additional artists to be announced

CREATIVE TEAM

Lighting design by Aimee Wiliamson

Video design by Macy Stewart

Projection design by Macy Stewart

Original creative producer (Belfast) Rachael Campbell Palmer

Original sound design by David Sheppard and John Best