Photos: First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC at MTC Stage I

Jan. 28, 2022  

Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, begins performances tonight. The production opens Tuesday, February 1 at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street). Prayer for the French Republic was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program.

Get a first look at photos below!

The ensemble cast features Betsy Aidem, Yair Ben-Dor, Francis Benhamou, Ari Brand, Pierre Epstein, Peyton Lusk, Molly Ranson, Nancy Robinette, Jeff Seymour, Kenneth Tigar, and Richard Topol.

In 1944, a Jewish couple in Paris desperately await news of their missing family. More than 70 years later, the couple's great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: "Are we safe?" Following five generations of a French Jewish family, Prayer for the French Republic is a sweeping look at history, home, and the effects of an ancient hatred. This powerful world premiere comes from acclaimed playwright Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Significant Other) and director David Cromer, a Tony Award winner for The Band's Visit.

The show's creative team includes Takeshi Kata (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), Lee Kinney and Daniel Kluger (sound design), Daniel Kluger (original music), J. Jared Janas (hair and makeup design), and Richard Hodge (production stage manager).

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

Prayer for the French Republic
Francis Benhamou, Jeff Seymour, and Yair Ben-Dor

Prayer for the French Republic
Nancy Robinette and Kenneth Tigar

Prayer for the French Republic
Richard Topol

Prayer for the French Republic
Molly Ranson and Francis Benhamou

Prayer for the French Republic
Peyton Lusk (right) and the cast of Prayer for the French Republic

Prayer for the French Republic
a?" Betsy Aidem, Richard Topol, Pierre Epstein, Francis Benhamou (seated/facing away), and Jeff Seymour (seated/facing away)

Prayer for the French Republic
Nancy Robinette, Kenneth Tigar, Ari Brand, Pierre Epstein, Peyton Lusk, and Richard Topol

Prayer for the French Republic
Molly Ranson, Jeff Seymour, and Yair Ben-Dor


