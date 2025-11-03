Photos: First Look at Nick Blaemire’s SOON Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nick Blaemire’s apocalyptic chamber musical SOON opened last night Off-Broadway at the East Village Basement, marking the venue’s first-ever musical production. The two-week limited run sold out before performances began. See photos of production.

Directed by Will Blum, the production stars Ava Delaney in her New York debut as Charlie, Nicholas Podany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Jonah, Mike Millan (Huzzah!, Buyer and Cellar) as Steven, and Mylinda Hull (Gypsy, The Connector) as Adrienne. Music direction and orchestrations are by Wiley DeWeese (Girl from the North Country, The Lightning Thief).

Soon follows twentysomething Charlie, who has taken to the couch to face the end of the world. As her loved ones urge her to make the most of the time left, she opts instead for television and peanut butter—until she’s forced to confront her own role in her self-imposed isolation.

The Washington Post described Soon as “a blend of sophistication and something that feels handmade—not remotely formulaic or mechanical. Blaemire isn't afraid to write about something as simple as peanut butter, but his songs rough up the edges with perplexed sidetracks and anxious syncopations; there are intriguing layers of complexity.”

The creative team includes lighting and scenic design by Chris Bowser (Ghost Quartet, Three Houses), costume design by Gina Ruiz (Fck 7th Grade*), props design by Oona F.I.B, associate music director and copyist Dylan Kaufman, and production stage manager Sarah L. Adams. Key art is by Mark McGillivray (Anora).

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson