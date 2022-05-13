Photos: First Look at ABOUT LOVE & THREE SISTERS, Presented in Repertory by Blueprint Productions

Blueprint Productions is presenting Chekhov + Turgenev, two Russian classics presented in repertory, and scored in jazz: About Love, a musical play with songs, inspired by Ivan Turgenev's novella, "First Love"; and Three Sisters, a sparkling new adaptation of the play Anton Chekhov. Both productions are adapted and directed by Will Pomerantz, and feature an original jazz score by Nancy Harrow, performed nightly by a live jazz quartet. Chekhov + Turgenev is now playing a limited engagement, in repertory, through June 5 at The Sheen Center (18 Bleecker Street at the corner of Elizabeth Street, NYC) in The Frank Shiner Theater. The official opening is Thursday, May 19. Tickets are available online at SheenCenter.org, by phone at 212-925-2812, or in-person at The Sheen Center box office Monday to Friday noon to 5PM and one hour before performances.

About Love, tells the compelling story of a young man who expects to spend a quiet summer with his parents in the Russian countryside, but soon discovers those three months will be the most consequential of his life, as he learns the difference between love and passion, and the ephemeral nature of life itself. About Love is inspired by Ivan Turgenev's beautifully crafted short story, "First Love," originally published in 1860. Turgenev was one of Russia's first modern writers to achieve international acclaim with his novel, Fathers and Sons, and his play, A Month in the Country.



In Chekhov's masterpiece, Three Sisters, Olga, Masha and Irina are talented, cultured young women who were raised in urban Moscow, but have been living in a small provincial town for eleven years. Within these less than vibrant surroundings, each pursues her dreams and passions amongst the soldiers garrisoned there, all the while yearning for a return to Moscow. In this world-premiere version, audiences will experience afresh what makes this writer so memorable and indispensable.



The company of Chekhov + Turgenev features John Ahlin, Silvia Bond, Essence Brown, Nathan Hinton, Miles G. Jackson, Nehal Joshi, Amanda Nichols, Tom Patterson, Elizabeth Ramos, Tommy Schrider, Jean Tafler, Pilar Witherspoon and more to be announced.



Chekhov + Turgenev features a live jazz quartet nightly: music director Misha Josephs on guitar, Ben Sutin on violin, Ryan Berg on bass, and Steve Picataggio on drums. The scenic design is by Brian Staton, lighting design by Allen Hahn and costume design by Whitney Locher. Heather Arnson's YesAnd Productions serves as General Management.



"Chekhov + Turgenev is a unique theatrical opportunity for audiences to experience, in rotating repertory, two writers who changed playwriting forever, and whose influence still resonates today," says adaptor and director Will Pomerantz. "Both Chekhov and Turgenev strived to contain the entirety of the human experience in their work, and they did it with a combination of heart, humor and humanity that remains unparalleled. The original jazz scores by beloved jazz singer and composer Nancy Harrow punctuate and underscore these timeless works. Both productions will share a company of actors who will delight audiences with their versatility, as they double the many singular roles created by these two celebrated writers."



