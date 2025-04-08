Photos: Deirdre O'Connell and More in GLASS. KILL. WHAT IF IF ONLY. IMP.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Public Theater is presenting GLASS. KILL. WHAT IF IF ONLY. IMP., a quartet of inventive new plays written by the groundbreaking playwright Caryl Churchill and directed by Obie Award winner James Macdonald. See photos here!

The first time all four plays are presented together, following world premieres at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 2019 and 2021, the show began performances at The Public on Thursday, April 3. The production officially opens in the Martinson Hall on Wednesday, April 16 and has been extended through Sunday, May 11.



A girl made of glass. Gods and murders. A pack of ghosts. And a secret in a bottle. A kaleidoscope of stories, each short play is a testament to how playwright Caryl Churchill has “remade the landscape of contemporary drama—and earned herself a place among the greats” (The Guardian). James Macdonald directs these wildly inventive new works. The Public’s production marks the first time all four plays will be presented together.



The complete cast of GLASS. KILL. WHAT IF IF ONLY. IMP. includes Japhet Balaban, Ruby Blaut, John Ellison Conlee, Adelind Horan, Maddox Morfit-Tighe, Deirdre O'Connell, Cecilia Ann Popp, Sathya Sridharan, Junru Wang, and Ayana Workman. Kyle Cameron, Orlagh Cassidy, and Anya Whelan-Smith serve as understudies.



GLASS. KILL. WHAT IF IF ONLY. IMP. features scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Bray Poor, stunt coordination by Michael Rossmy, and dialect coaching by Amanda Quaid. Caroline Englander serves as production stage manager and Luisa Sánchez Colón as stage manager.

