Photos: Broadway Dreams Hosts Annual NYC Showcase

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Dreams hosted its annual NYC Showcase on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 7 PM at the United Palace – home of the 2023 Tony Awards. Check out photos from the event below!

A cornerstone event of the non-profit organization, the evening is an annual culmination of the Broadway Dreams mission to build a bridge between the Broadway community and the stars of tomorrow. The showcase represents the top 5% of the organization’s students and affords them the unique opportunity to perform for every major Broadway casting agency and other top entertainment industry decision-makers.

Directed by two-time Emmy Award nominee Spencer Liff, the students performed works created and staged by Broadway pros, including Tony Award-winner Alex Newell, Nicholas Rodriguez, Sarah Hartmann, Mimi Scardulla, Warren Egypt Franklin, Antwon Collier, Tristan Hill, Alexia Acebo Carter, Jason Goldston, singer/songwriter Jeremy Schonfeld, John Viggiano, Andre Lima Gress, Franco Odhiambo, and casting director Rachel Hoffman, CSA.

The technical team for the Broadway Dreams Showcase included musical direction by Jeremy Robin Lyons, costumes by Kelly LeVine and Ryan Park, technical direction by Keith Bergeron, and assistance from Grace Slear, Andrew McCloud, Scarlett Jacques, and Asantewa Adigun-Bomani.

Now in its 18th year, Broadway Dreams has inspired more than 20,000 students in more than 8 countries, awarded more than $1.8M in scholarships, and booked more than 250 professional breakthrough jobs since 2018 alone. The 2024 Showcase will feature 60 students from cities across the United States, Germany, Canada, New Zealand, Kenya, Russia, and Switzerland.

The 2024 Broadway Dreams Showcase featured Alex Farnsworth (Syracuse, UT), Amy Bransky (Lyndhurst, OH), Anzli McNew (Rogersville, MO), Ariel Bowman (Dallas, TX), Ashari Harper (Cedar Hill, TX), Ashley Vasquez (Nashville, TN), Beatriz Arevalo (Fort Lauderdale, FL), Ben Jacobs (Bear, DE), BJ Granville (Vienna, GA), Bria Brown (Dallas, TX), Casey Huntley (Charlotte, NC), Chancellor Anding (Brandon, MS), Cooper Garcia-Floyd (Yuba City, CA), Dee Pace (Oak Brook, IL), Demiah Williams (Houston, TX), Drew Welch (Seymour, MO), Ella Rhody (Yuba City, CA), Ellie Biron (Philadelphia, PA), Emily Sullivan (Franklin, TN), Emma Murdock (Salt Lake City, UT), Ethan Jih-Cook (Philadelphia, PA), Favor Buchi (Birmingham, AL), Fay Warner (Pleasant View, UT), Gabriella Gonzalez (Charlotte, NC), Giovanna Johns (Middletown, DE), Grace Conrad (Mableton, GA), Gus Schonfeld (Beacon, NY), Hanna Ronecker (Germany), Isaiah Bell (Dallas, TX), Jackson Haywood (Clover, SC), Jazz Washington (Washington, DC), Jillian Reef (Rocky River, OH), Joseph Torres (Atlanta, GA), Kai Bui (Oakland Park, FL), Karleigh Black (Dallas, TX), Kijani X (Hermitage, TN), King Bell (Fort Lauderdale, FL), Layla Hemric (Powder Springs, GA), Mackenzie Goode (Brooklyn, NY), Maggie Bailey (Atlanta, GA), Marcus Ladden (Austell, GA), Mathew Molina (Greenville, SC), Mia Lewis (Naples, FL), Michaela Plummer (Marietta, GA), Mikari Tarpley (Smyrna, GA), Natalie Schroeder (New York, NY), Nathan Iles (Atlanta, GA), Raleigh Risser (Nashville, TN), Remy Maples (Chattanooga, TN), Sofie Poliakoff (Davie, FL), Talia Hill (Orlando, FL), Tashawn Jones (Washington, DC), Tyson Hill (Orlando, FL), Vanessa Shinault (Loganville, GA), Vismaya Channappa (Franklin, TN), Walker Risser (Nashville, TN), Will Hoagland (Kaysville, UT), Zuzu Lewis (Union City, NJ), Franco Odhiambo (Kenya), Mira Divaeva (Russia), Moira Menari (Switzerland), Sam Lampe (Germany), Sofia Aya Cristancho (Calgary, AB), and Georgia Aitken (New Zealand).

Comments