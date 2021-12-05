Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: BROADWAY MAKERS MARKETPLACE Celebrates Hanukah

The Broadway Makers Marketplace is a new Holiday Pop Up Shop offering every theatre goer an opportunity to shop, hang out, and experience something new.

Dec. 5, 2021  

Thanks to a group of dedicated Broadway fans and members of the Broadway Community, fans have a new place to hang out and shop but you have to go underground for it.

The Broadway Makers Marketplace is a new Holiday Pop Up Shop offering every theatre goer an opportunity to shop, hang out, and experience something new. Located in the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle, the Pop Up Shop is open from 12pm (noon) till 8pm daily.

As part of the shopping experience, Broadway Makers Marketplace will host a series of events that will take place throughout the holiday season as part of their Broadway Underground Series. Each week fans both in store and across the country can tune in to Broadway Underground's weekly events like Musical Mondays with James Kennedy and Chryssie Whitehead starting at 4pm, Wednesdays are Coloring Broadway beginning at 3pm and Fan Day Friday for trivia, giveaways and discounts starting with "Sip, Sing & Shop" all weekend long from Black Friday thru Cyber Monday.

Additional events scheduled throughout the holiday season include Broadway Karaoke, Broadway Shopping Network LIVE!, open mic night, ornament making and so much more. For a full calendar of Broadway Underground events and appearances from Broadway performers, visit https://www.Broadwaymakersmarketplace.store

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Broadway Makers Marketplace at Turnstyle Underground Market

Joshua Turchin

Taylor Feldman and Joshua Turchin

Gary Adler (Music Director) and Jed Resnick

Jordan Gelber, Gary Adler, Jed Resnick, Taylor Feldman, Joshua Turchin, Rob Berliner and Aaron Kenny

Jordan Gelber

Jed Resnick

Taylor Feldman

Serena Cohen kicks off the event

Jordan Gelber

Jordan Gelber

Jed Resnick

Jed Resnick

Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin

Gary Adler and Jordan Gelber

Taylor Feldman

Taylor Feldman

Jason Turchin, Joshua Turchin, Shaina Turchin and Kira Turchin

Ben Fankhauser, Alex Goldie Golden and Alex Wyse

Ben Fankhauser, Alex Goldie Golden and Alex Wyse

Ben Fankhauser, Alex Goldie Golden, Alex Wyse and Taylor Feldman

The Broadway Carolers- James Scheider, Annmarie Errico, Renae Baker and Dan O'Driscoll

The Broadway Carolers- James Scheider, Annmarie Errico, Renae Baker and Dan O'Driscoll

Ben Fankhauser

Ben Fankhauser and Alex Wyse

Alex Wyse

Ben Fankhauser and Alex Wyse

Ben Fankhauser

Ben Fankhauser and Alex Wyse

Rob Berliner and Aaron Kenny

Rob Berliner and Aaron Kenny

Rob Berliner and Aaron Kenny

Rob Berliner and Aaron Kenny

Gary Adler

Gary Adler

Aaron Kenny and Rob Berliner

Emil, Michael T. Clarkston, Serena Cohen and Ken Cerniglia

Emil, Michael T. Clarkston, Serena Cohen and Ken Cerniglia


