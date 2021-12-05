Photos: BROADWAY MAKERS MARKETPLACE Celebrates Hanukah

Thanks to a group of dedicated Broadway fans and members of the Broadway Community, fans have a new place to hang out and shop but you have to go underground for it.

The Broadway Makers Marketplace is a new Holiday Pop Up Shop offering every theatre goer an opportunity to shop, hang out, and experience something new. Located in the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle, the Pop Up Shop is open from 12pm (noon) till 8pm daily.

As part of the shopping experience, Broadway Makers Marketplace will host a series of events that will take place throughout the holiday season as part of their Broadway Underground Series. Each week fans both in store and across the country can tune in to Broadway Underground's weekly events like Musical Mondays with James Kennedy and Chryssie Whitehead starting at 4pm, Wednesdays are Coloring Broadway beginning at 3pm and Fan Day Friday for trivia, giveaways and discounts starting with "Sip, Sing & Shop" all weekend long from Black Friday thru Cyber Monday.

Additional events scheduled throughout the holiday season include Broadway Karaoke, Broadway Shopping Network LIVE!, open mic night, ornament making and so much more. For a full calendar of Broadway Underground events and appearances from Broadway performers, visit https://www.Broadwaymakersmarketplace.store

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy