Photos: BREAKIN' NYC Now In Previews At Theater 555

Check out brand new photos of BREAKINâ€™ NYC in its return engagement at Theater 555 this summer!Â BREAKIN' NYC is a journey through the Heart/beat of Hip-Hop â€“ from the streets of the Bronx to at the Olympic games - envision Stomp and Blue Man Group, but in Hip Hop dance!

BREAKIN' NYC is a high-energy journey through seven iconic dance styles â€” from Break Dancing to Lite Feet, Poppinâ€™, Lockinâ€™, House, Body Percussion, Crump and Freestyle â€” all brought to life by 10 dynamic dancers. An MC guides the story of Hip Hopâ€™s rise from the streets of the Bronx to the global stage, while the music keeps the beats thumping and the audience moving. Think of Stomp, but in dance!

Directed and choreographed by Angel Kaba, the 10-member cast of dancers is Jihad Aly, Messiah Brown, Justin S. Herbin, Choung Woo Hyun, Irina Brigita Laiciu, Adrian Theodor Martin, Kayla Muchotrigo, Rafaela Oliveira, and Nicholas Porter.. AjalÃ© Olaseni Coard is the Host/MC.

The Production Team is Peter Feuchtwanger (set design and production supervisor, Joan Racho-Jansen (lighting design) and Brian Westmoreland (production stage manager). Elodie Dufroux is Assistant Choreographer.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

BREAKIN' NYC

BREAKIN' NYC

BREAKIN' NYC

BREAKIN' NYC

BREAKIN' NYC

BREAKIN' NYC

BREAKIN' NYC

BREAKIN' NYC

BREAKIN' NYC

BREAKIN' NYC

BREAKIN' NYC

BREAKIN' NYC

BREAKIN' NYC

BREAKIN' NYC

