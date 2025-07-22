 tracking pixel
BREAKIN' NYC' Extends at Theater555 Through Late August

Performances will now run through August 31.

By: Jul. 22, 2025
BREAKIN' NYC' Extends at Theater555 Through Late August Image
BREAKIN’ NYC has extended, with performances continuing through Sunday, August 31, 2025. The show was scheduled to run through July 27, 2025.

BREAKIN' NYC is a high-energy journey through seven iconic dance styles — from Break Dancing to Lite Feet, Poppin’, Lockin’, House, Body Percussion, Crump and Freestyle — all brought to life by 10 dynamic dancers. An MC guides the story of Hip Hop’s rise from the streets of the Bronx to the global stage, while the music keeps the beats thumping and the audience moving. Think of Stomp, but in dance!

Directed and choreographed by Angel Kaba, the 10-member cast of dancers is Jihad Aly, Messiah Brown, Justin S. Herbin, Choung Woo Hyun, Irina Brigita Laiciu, Adrian Theodor Martin, Kayla Muchotrigo, Rafaela Oliveira, and Nicholas Porter.. Ajalé Olaseni Coard is the Host/MC.

The Production Team is Peter Feuchtwanger (set design and production supervisor, Joan Racho-Jansen (lighting design) and Brian Westmoreland (production stage manager). Elodie Dufroux is Assistant Choreographer.


