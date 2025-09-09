Photos: André Holland and More in THE BROTHERS SIZE at The Shed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new production photos have been released for Tarrell Alvin McCraney’s The Brothers Size, now playing at The Shed in a production co-directed by Bijan Sheibani and McCraney and starring André Holland, Alani iLongwe and Malcolm Mays. This new production of The Brothers Size, co-produced by The Shed and the Geffen Playhouse comes on the 20th anniversary of McCraney’s groundbreaking drama. Check out the photos below!

The Brothers Size officially opens tomorrow, Wednesday, September 10 at the Griffin Theater at The Shed.

From Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award–winning storyteller behind Moonlight, comes a modern-day fable about life after incarceration and the struggles of family, duty, and freedom. This intimate, lyrical new production is presented in the round with live music, incorporating the rich storytelling tradition of the Yoruba people of West Africa.