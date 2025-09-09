 tracker
Photos: André Holland and More in THE BROTHERS SIZE at The Shed

The production officially opens Wednesday, September 10 at the Griffin Theater at The Shed.

Sep. 09, 2025
All new production photos have been released for Tarrell Alvin McCraney’s The Brothers Size, now playing at The Shed in a production co-directed by Bijan Sheibani and McCraney and starring André Holland, Alani iLongwe and Malcolm Mays. This new production of The Brothers Size, co-produced by The Shed and the Geffen Playhouse comes on the 20th anniversary of McCraney’s groundbreaking drama. Check out the photos below!

The Brothers Size officially opens tomorrow, Wednesday, September 10 at the Griffin Theater at The Shed.

From Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award–winning storyteller behind Moonlight, comes a modern-day fable about life after incarceration and the struggles of family, duty, and freedom. This intimate, lyrical new production is presented in the round with live music, incorporating the rich storytelling tradition of the Yoruba people of West Africa.

Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin

Photos: André Holland and More in THE BROTHERS SIZE at The Shed Image
Munir Zakee

Photos: André Holland and More in THE BROTHERS SIZE at The Shed Image
André Holland, Malcolm Mays, Alani iLongwe

Photos: André Holland and More in THE BROTHERS SIZE at The Shed Image
André Holland

Photos: André Holland and More in THE BROTHERS SIZE at The Shed Image
Malcolm Mays and Alani iLongwe

Photos: André Holland and More in THE BROTHERS SIZE at The Shed Image
Alani iLongwe

Photos: André Holland and More in THE BROTHERS SIZE at The Shed Image
Malcolm Mays, Alani iLongwe, and André Holland

Photos: André Holland and More in THE BROTHERS SIZE at The Shed Image
Malcolm Mays, Alani iLongwe, and André Holland

Photos: André Holland and More in THE BROTHERS SIZE at The Shed Image
Alani iLongwe and André Holland

Photos: André Holland and More in THE BROTHERS SIZE at The Shed Image
Alani iLongwe and André Holland



