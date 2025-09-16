 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: THE BROTHERS SIZE Opening Night at The Shed

The production stars André Holland, Alani iLongwe and Malcolm Mays.

By: Sep. 16, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

You can now get a first look at Opening Night of Tarell Alvin McCraney’s The Brothers Size, now playing at The Shed in a production co-directed by Bijan Sheibani and McCraney and starring André Holland, Alani iLongwe and Malcolm Mays.

This new production of The Brothers Size, co-produced by The Shed and the Geffen Playhouse, comes on the 20th anniversary of McCraney’s groundbreaking drama. The Brothers Size officially opened on Wednesday, September 10 at the Griffin Theater at The Shed.

From Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award–winning storyteller behind Moonlight, comes a modern-day fable about life after incarceration and the struggles of family, duty, and freedom. This intimate, lyrical new production is presented in the round with live music, incorporating the rich storytelling tradition of the Yoruba people of West Africa.

Photo credit: Hyphen Photography

Photos: THE BROTHERS SIZE Opening Night at The Shed Image
The Brothers Size Opening Night

Photos: THE BROTHERS SIZE Opening Night at The Shed Image
The Brothers Size Opening Night

Photos: THE BROTHERS SIZE Opening Night at The Shed Image
The Brothers Size Opening Night

Photos: THE BROTHERS SIZE Opening Night at The Shed Image
The Brothers Size Opening Night

Photos: THE BROTHERS SIZE Opening Night at The Shed Image
The Brothers Size Opening Night

Photos: THE BROTHERS SIZE Opening Night at The Shed Image
The Brothers Size Opening Night

Photos: THE BROTHERS SIZE Opening Night at The Shed Image
The Brothers Size Opening Night

Photos: THE BROTHERS SIZE Opening Night at The Shed Image
The Brothers Size Opening Night

Photos: THE BROTHERS SIZE Opening Night at The Shed Image
The Brothers Size Opening Night

Photos: THE BROTHERS SIZE Opening Night at The Shed Image
The Brothers Size Opening Night

Photos: THE BROTHERS SIZE Opening Night at The Shed Image
The Brothers Size Opening Night

Photos: THE BROTHERS SIZE Opening Night at The Shed Image
The Brothers Size Opening Night

Photos: THE BROTHERS SIZE Opening Night at The Shed Image
The Brothers Size Opening Night

Photos: THE BROTHERS SIZE Opening Night at The Shed Image
The Brothers Size Opening Night

Photos: THE BROTHERS SIZE Opening Night at The Shed Image
The Brothers Size Opening Night



Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Art
1 user

Art
Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos