Photos: THE BROTHERS SIZE Opening Night at The Shed

You can now get a first look at Opening Night of Tarell Alvin McCraney’s The Brothers Size, now playing at The Shed in a production co-directed by Bijan Sheibani and McCraney and starring André Holland, Alani iLongwe and Malcolm Mays.

This new production of The Brothers Size, co-produced by The Shed and the Geffen Playhouse, comes on the 20th anniversary of McCraney’s groundbreaking drama. The Brothers Size officially opened on Wednesday, September 10 at the Griffin Theater at The Shed.

From Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award–winning storyteller behind Moonlight, comes a modern-day fable about life after incarceration and the struggles of family, duty, and freedom. This intimate, lyrical new production is presented in the round with live music, incorporating the rich storytelling tradition of the Yoruba people of West Africa.

Photo credit: Hyphen Photography