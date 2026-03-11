WAM Coalition To Present Industry Reading Of THE LAND At The Actors Temple

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Women in the Arts and Media (WAM) Coalition will present a private industry reading of THE LAND, a play by Lynne Robinson, directed by Shellen Lubin, at The Actors Temple in New York. The presentation will include a post-reading conversation moderated by Roberta Wall as part of the series Conversations in America – The Middle East, Women, and Art.

Set against the backdrop of the Second Intifada beginning in 2000 through Operation Cast Lead in 2009, THE LAND examines the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the perspectives of two women on opposite sides of the divide. The play follows Palestinian Amirah and Israeli Tamara as the events of the decade following the Oslo Accords unfold, culminating in the military campaign in Gaza in late 2008.

The drama explores the political and personal consequences of the conflict while focusing on questions of coexistence, loss, and the human cost of prolonged violence.

The reading will feature Esra Dayani (Three Tall Persian Women at Shakespeare & Company), Haneen Arafat Murphy (People of the Book, Urban Stages) as Amirah, and Cynthia Straus (Eleonora Duse in DUET by Otho Eskin at The Theatre at The Tabard in London) as Tamara.

Women in the Arts and Media Coalition’s Conversations in America series brings together artists and audiences for performances and discussions examining current social and political issues through theatre.