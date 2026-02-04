Photos: A PITCH FROM SATCHEL PAIGE Presented at Zankel Hall for Black History Month

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Pitch From Satchel Paige, the solo play about the life of one of the greatest baseball pitchers of all time, made its New York City debut Monday night to a standing ovation at Carnegie Hall. Check out photos of the event.

The one-night-only special performance celebrating the legend’s story and starring Russell C. Holt as the legendary Paige was produced by arts education advocate Gene Fisch Jr., leading off Black History Month at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall on Monday, February 2.

In the spirit of accessibility to the arts and bringing people from all backgrounds together to share inspiring stories, tickets to the performance were provided to students from the South Bronx at Bronx Prep High School, as well as several foster children from the city.

“More than ever, we need to come together as one and find common ideologies; this story has the power to inspire and connect us all,” said Gene Fisch Jr. “This show, this message grants the audience an opportunity to rally around a superhero whose journey resonates with all who love sports and all who can appreciate greatness in the face of adversity.”

Before there was a hit by Jackie Robinson, there was a pitch from Satchel Paige. A Pitch From Satchel Paige is a solo play by father-son duo Loren and Jim Keller that brings the audience face-to-face with one of the greatest baseball pitchers of all time – and certainly one of the best storytellers. Paige's story is one of overcoming the hardships of poverty and bigotry through talent, humor, and determination. "Satch" weaves a tale of challenge, inequality, accomplishment, and change, using exciting baseball moments and historical events to tell his story.

A Pitch From Satchel Paige is directed by Verneice Turner. The play previously made its world premiere for a limited engagement in April 2024 at the Paul Robeson Theatre in Buffalo, New York, after garnering attention with a 2018 launch at the New York New Works Theatre Festival.

Photo Credit: Philip Keane



Gene Fisch Jr, Verneice Turner, Jim Keller

Gene Fisch Jr, Russell C Holt, Jim Keller

Gene Fisch Jr, Russell C Holt, Jim Keller, Verneice Turner

