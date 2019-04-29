Photo Flash: Thom Sesma, Jeffrey Omura, Kimiye Corwin, Emma Kikue And More Celebrate World Premiere Of Sam Chanse's FRUITING BODIES

Ma-Yi Theater Company is presenting the Off-Broadway world premiere of FRUITING BODIES by Asian-American playwright Sam Chanse, with Shelley Butler at the helm. The cast of FRUITING BODIES features Kimiye Corwin (Noises Off, Henry VI), Emma Kikue (God Said This, Up the Hill), Jeffrey Omura (House Rules, Hamlet) and Thom Sesma (Superhero, Sweeney Todd).

FRUITING BODIES opened last night, April 28, at the Clurman Theatre at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036) for a limited run through May 19. Scroll down for coverage of the opening night curtain call and photos from the opening night party at The Brazen Tavern.

FRUITING BODIES tells the story of two sisters in a Northern California forest which seems to keep shape-shifting around them, as they go looking for their father who has gotten lost on a rout! ine mushroom-hunting expedition. After encountering a mysterious young boy who bears a striking resemblance to their absent brother, the family searches for the road back, tackling limited visibility and the interfamilial politics of race and gender, pushed to extremes.

The design team includes set design by Reid Thompson, costume design by Sara Ryung Clement, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and sound design and original music by Kate Marvin.

Tickets to FRUITING BODIES at Theatre Row are $32.25 to $42.25 and can be purchased by calling the Telecharge phone number 212-239-6200 or online at www.telecharge.com. Please also check out Theatre Row's website, www.theatrerow.org, and The Ma-Yi Theater Company website for additional information, www.ma-yitheatre.org.

Photo credit: Lia Chang





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You