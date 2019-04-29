Photo Flash: Thom Sesma, Jeffrey Omura, Kimiye Corwin, Emma Kikue And More Celebrate World Premiere Of Sam Chanse's FRUITING BODIES

Apr. 29, 2019  

Ma-Yi Theater Company is presenting the Off-Broadway world premiere of FRUITING BODIES by Asian-American playwright Sam Chanse, with Shelley Butler at the helm. The cast of FRUITING BODIES features Kimiye Corwin (Noises Off, Henry VI), Emma Kikue (God Said This, Up the Hill), Jeffrey Omura (House Rules, Hamlet) and Thom Sesma (Superhero, Sweeney Todd).

FRUITING BODIES opened last night, April 28, at the Clurman Theatre at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036) for a limited run through May 19. Scroll down for coverage of the opening night curtain call and photos from the opening night party at The Brazen Tavern.

FRUITING BODIES tells the story of two sisters in a Northern California forest which seems to keep shape-shifting around them, as they go looking for their father who has gotten lost on a rout! ine mushroom-hunting expedition. After encountering a mysterious young boy who bears a striking resemblance to their absent brother, the family searches for the road back, tackling limited visibility and the interfamilial politics of race and gender, pushed to extremes.

The design team includes set design by Reid Thompson, costume design by Sara Ryung Clement, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and sound design and original music by Kate Marvin.

Tickets to FRUITING BODIES at Theatre Row are $32.25 to $42.25 and can be purchased by calling the Telecharge phone number 212-239-6200 or online at www.telecharge.com. Please also check out Theatre Row's website, www.theatrerow.org, and The Ma-Yi Theater Company website for additional information, www.ma-yitheatre.org.

Photo credit: Lia Chang

FRUITING BODIES cast members Jeffrey Omura, Emma Kikue, Kimiye Corwin and Thom Sesma

FRUITING BODIES Jeffrey Omura and Thom Sesma

Jeffrey Omura, playwright Sam Chanse, Emma Kikue, director Shelley Butler, Thom Sesma and Kimiye Corwin

FRUITING BODIES cast members Thom Sesma, Emma Kikue, Kimiye Corwin and Jeffrey Omura during their opening night curtain call

Playwright Sam Chanse and director Shelley Butler

Ma-Yi Theater Company''s Artistic Director Ralph Pena and Board Member Jorge Ortoll

Lighting Designer Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Sounde Designer Kate Marvin and Set Designer Reid Thompson

Thom Sesma and and his wife, Penelope Dalton

Jeffrey Omura

NOMAD MOTEL Playwright Carla Ching, actor Christopher Larkin and director Ed Sylvanus Iskandar

Sam Chanse and Ed Sylvanus Iskandar

Sam Chanse and Jessica Hagedorn

Ching Valdes-Aran and Jessica Hagedorn

Ching Valdes-Aran, Jessica Hagedorn and Nicky Paraiso

Rajesh Bose, Stephen Brown-Fried, Ed Sylvanus Iskandar

A guest, John Jesurun, Ching Valdes-Aran, Jessica Hagedorn and Nicky Paraiso

Ben Pesner and Sam Chanse

Ralph Pena, Nicky Paraiso, Jeffrey Omura

Orlando Pabotoy and Thom Sesma

Jeffrey Omura and Lia Chang. Photo by Garth Kravits



