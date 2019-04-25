Photo Flash: Len Cariou Begins Rehearsals For National Tour of BROADWAY & THE BARD

Aruba Productions (Ken Denison) and Carew Productions (Len Cariou) in association with Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) today announced an 8-city tour of the U. S. and Canada for Tony® Award-winning actor Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music, Applause, Teddy & Alice,) in Broadway & The Bard, an evening of Shakespeare & Song, conceived by Mr. Cariou, Barry Kleinbort and Mark Janas.

Directed by Mr. Kleinbort with musical direction by Mr. Janas, the show will kick off in Palm Springs at The Annenberg Theater with three (3) performances on Saturday May 11 at 2pm & 8pm and Sunday, May 12 at 3pm. For tickets, please visit www.broadwayandthebard.com.

In Broadway & The Bard, universally acclaimed stage and screen veteran Len Cariou gives full voice to an idea that he has harbored since his first prophetic Broadway season of Henry V and Applause; Combining his two great loves - Shakespeare and American Musical Comedy - into one rich and diverse tapestry; outfitting trenchant classical soliloquies and sonnets with inventive musical pairings from beloved writers of the Great White Way - an eighty-minute melding of superb soliloquy and memorable song by a one-of-a-kind master actor of exquisite vintage in what the Bard might refer to as "a most rare vision."

"Len Cariou is a musical theatre legend," extols Executive Producer Ken Denison. "After the box office and critical success of the World Premiere production in 2016, we are eager to share his extraordinary gifts with audiences across the United States and in his native country, Canada."

Ticketing information for all venues may be found at www.broadwayandthebard.com

