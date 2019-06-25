Photo Flash: Inside the Pride Week Benefit Reading of LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!

The Tyler Clementi Foundation was honored at Moving with the Spirit, a dramatic performance and fundraiser organized by the Gay Fellowship at Blessed Sacrament Church. The event was be a celebration of New York City Pride Week and the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

Moving with the Spirit featured a staged reading of LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! by Terrence McNally presented by the Abingdon Theatre Company. Directed by the company's Artistic Director Chad Austin, the cast will feature Dan Amboyer ( Younger, William and Catherine: A Royal Romance"), Connor Bond ( The Deuce, Elementary ), John Higgins (Facings, A Tender Thing), Mark Junek ( Blindspot, Smash ), Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures), Davi Santos(Power Rangers Dino Charge, The Cure), and Douglas Widick (Pop Stars Are Dumb (But We Love Them)).

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Tyler Clementi Foundation which was selected for this honor for the work they do to create a culture of kindness, educate communities on how to prevent bullying before it starts and support legislation that helps schools protect all those who are targeted because of what makes them different and unique.

Photo Credit: Clay Anderson





