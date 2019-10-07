Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with GREATER CLEMENTS

Get a sneak peek inside rehearsals for Lincoln Center Theater's production of Samuel D. Hunter's new play, Greater Clements, directed by Davis McCallum. The play features Edmund Donovan, Andrew Garman, Nina Hellman, Judith Ivey, Kate MacCluggage, Ken Narasaki, and Haley Sakamoto, and will begin previews Thursday, November 14 and open on Monday, December 9 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.





