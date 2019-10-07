Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with GREATER CLEMENTS

Article Pixel Oct. 7, 2019  

Get a sneak peek inside rehearsals for Lincoln Center Theater's production of Samuel D. Hunter's new play, Greater Clements, directed by Davis McCallum. The play features Edmund Donovan, Andrew Garman, Nina Hellman, Judith Ivey, Kate MacCluggage, Ken Narasaki, and Haley Sakamoto, and will begin previews Thursday, November 14 and open on Monday, December 9 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with GREATER CLEMENTS
Andrew Garman, Davis McCallum, Andre Bishop and Samuel D. Hunter

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with GREATER CLEMENTS
Judith Ivey

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with GREATER CLEMENTS
Davis McCallum and Samuel D. Hunter

Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with GREATER CLEMENTS
Samuel D. Hunter, David McCallum, Edmund Donovan and Kate MacCluggage



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • DIALOGUE OF SHADOWS Comes to Teatro Estacion 3/22!
  • SOÑAR DENTRO DEL ESPEJO Playing at Teatro Estacion 3/11 -3/15
  • CYCLE TO SCENE! Comes to Teatro Estacion 2/9 - 2/24
  • LOS NAVEGANTES Coming to Teatro De La Estacion 2/18 - 2/19