Photo Flash: First Look at Roundabout's SOMETHING CLEAN

Get a first look at Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere production of Something Clean by Selina Fillinger, directed by Margot Bordelon.

Something Clean stars Kathryn Erbe, Daniel Jenkins and Christopher Livingston.

Something Clean begins previews on Saturday, May 4, 2019 and opens officially on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 30, 2019. For more information, please visit Roundabout Theatre Company's website at roundabouttheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





