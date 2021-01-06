Photo Flash: First Look at CORONA CAM SHOW

The premiere of Corona Cam Show, a new YouTube dating-advice cabaret created by Lee Rayment and written by Nic Adams, will take place on January 13 at 9pm on The Exponential Festival's YouTube channel.

Below is your first peek at performers Lee Rayment and Fernando Gonzalez in action!

The cast for Corona Cam Show will include Lee Rayment as Dr. Eustice Sissy, Fernando Gonzalez (Minor Character) as Toby, and will feature guest appearances by Becca Blackwell (Is This A Room, "High Maintenance"), Cristina Pitter (Behind The Sheet), Nic Adams (Icarus in the L.E.S., Duet-ed), Leonie Bell (Electric Feeling Maybe), and surprise guest stars.

Running thirty minutes in length, Corona Cam Show will be viewable on The Exponential Festival's YouTube channel after its premiere. No tickets are required but guests are encouraged to donate through the festival, with 100% of donations going to the artists.

