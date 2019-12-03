Photo Flash: First Look At HALFWAY BITCHES GO STRAIGHT TO HEAVEN
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven begins previews Thursday, November 14th and will open Monday, December 9th for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven will feature Victor Almanzar (Between Riverside and Crazy), David Anzuelo (Se Llama Cristina), Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Lucille Lortel Award winner Sean Carvajal (Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, King Lear), Patrice Johnson Chevannes (The Homecoming Queen), Molly Collier (Salutations! I'm Creative Dave), Liza Colón-Zayas (Mary Jane, Between Riverside and Crazy), Esteban Andres Cruz (Off-Broadway Debut), Greg Keller (Do You Feel Anger?), Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Dutch Heart Of Man), Kristina Poe (The Idea of Me), Neil Tyrone Pritchard (The Stowaway), Elizabeth Rodriguez ("Orange is the New Black," The Motherf#cker with the Hat), Andrea Syglowski (queens), Benja Kay Thomas (Barbecue), Viviana Valeria (Off-Broadway Debut), Pernell Walker (Seed), and Kara Young (The New Englanders).
Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis takes his style to another level in this world premiere play about the harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking inner workings of a women's halfway house in New York City, helmed by John Ortiz (LAByrinth Artistic Director) in his Off-Broadway directing debut. Atlantic is thrilled to partner with LAByrinth Theater Company to present Guirgis' first new play since Atlantic Theater Company's 2014 award-winning production of Between Riverside and Crazy.
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven will feature scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by M.L. Geiger, sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop, and casting by Telsey + Company.
Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster / Monique Carboni
Patrice Johnson Chevanne, Elizabeth Canavan, Benja Kay Thomas, Pernell Walker , Victor Almanzar, Liza ColÃ³n-Zayas, Andrea Syglowski, Neil Tyrone Pritchard, Wilemina Olivia-Garcia, Sean Carvajal, Kara Young, viviana valeria and Esteban Andres Cruz.
Kara Young, Esteban Andres Cruz, Benja Kay Thomas and Pernell Walker
Elizabeth Canavan, Liza ColÃ³n-Zayas, Kara Young and Pernell Walker
Sean Carvajal and Dave Anzuelo
Liza ColÃ³n-Zayas and Andrea Syglowski
Pernell Walker and Victor Almanzar
Victor Almanzar and Esteban Andres Cruz
Esteban Andres Cruz and Andrea Syglowski
Elizabeth Canavan, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Kara Young and Benja Kay Thomas
Elizabeth Canavan and Kara Young
Liza ColÃ³n-Zayas and Elizabeth Rodriguez