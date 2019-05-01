Photo Coverage: The Cast of ENTER LAUGHING Meets the Press

The York Theatre Company presents the return engagement of the hit Off-Broadway musical Enter Laughing: The Musical with book by Joseph Stein and music and lyrics by Stan Daniels, based on the play Enter Laughing by Joseph Stein from the novel by Carl Reiner.

Enter Laughing: The Musical, with direction and musical staging by York Theatre favorite Stuart Ross (York's Forever Plaid, Enter Laughing) , music direction by Phil Reno (Something Rotten), and choreography by Jennifer Paulson-Lee (Enter Laughing), returns to kick off The York's year-long 50th Anniversary Celebration. Performances begin Tuesday, May 7, 2019 for a limited return engagement through Sunday, June 9, 2019 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's(entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue). Opening Night is Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 6:45 p.m.

The ten-member cast features Raji Ahsan (Stage Door) as Pike, Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You) as Angela Marlowe, Dana Costello (Finding Neverland) as Miss B, Ray DeMattis (the original Grease) as Mr. Foreman, Chris Dwan(Finding Neverland) as David Kolowitz, Alison Fraser(Falsettos) as Mother, Robert Picardo ("Star Trek: Voyager") as Father, David Schramm (Finian's Rainbow) as Marlowe, Allie Trimm (Bye Bye Birdie) as Wanda, and Joe Veale* (The Rivals) as Marvin.

What better way to celebrate The York's 50th Anniversary than with the return of The York's runaway hit, Enter Laughing: The Musical Based on Carl Reiner's semi-autobiographical novel and Joseph Stein's stage adaptation, this hilariously tuneful musical careens through the misadventures of star-struck, stage-struck, woman-struck teenager David Kolowitz, who pratfalls his way into manhood via the theatre in 1930s New York City.

The creative team includes James Morgan(sets), Tyler M. Holland (costumes), Ken Billington & Jason Kantrowitz (lights), Julian Evans (sound), and Brooke van Hensbergen (props). The Production Manager and Production Stage Manager is Chris Steckel with Assistant Stage Manager Kayla Santos. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Tickets for Enter Laughing: The Musical, NOW ON SALE, are priced at $67.50 - $72.50. Tickets may be purchased by calling (212) 935-5820, online at www.yorktheatre.org, or in person at the box office at the York Theatre at Saint Peter's (Citicorp Building, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue), Monday through Friday (12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.). Senior Rush tickets are available in-person beginning one hour prior to performances for $20 cash only. Student tickets can be purchased anytime in advance at the box office during regular box office business hours. Limit one ticket per valid student ID and tickets are subject to availability. Student Rush tickets are $20.00 cash or credit. The York Theatre also offers $25 tickets for guests aged 35 years and under. Groups of 10 or more, contact Great White Way at 212-757-9117, or GreatWhiteWay.com.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



