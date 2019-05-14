Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of GOD SHOWS UP at The Actor's Temple Theatre
God Shows Up, the new comedy-drama by noted theatre journalist and playwrightPeter Filichia officially opened on Monday, May 13 at 7pm. After a successful run at the 62-seat Playroom Theater, "God" moved to The Actor's Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street - between 8th and 9th Avenue) where it began previews on April 6 for an open-ended engagement. Eric Krebs is producer.
God Shows Up asks: What happens when God chooses to drop in to his creation of Earth after an absence of a couple of thousand years? Why does he choose the broadcast studio of a well-known televangelist who serves all faiths from his megachurch in Saint Louis? What is God's true take on God? What is God's true take on religion?
Directed by Christopher Scott (A Class Act), the cast features: LeeAnne Hutchison (A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur), Lou Liberatore (Daniel's Husband) and Christopher Sutton (Spamalot).
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
GOD SHOWS UP
Christopher Sutton, LeeAnne Hutchinson and Lou Liberatore
Peter Filichia (Playwright)
Christopher Scott, LeeAnne Hutchison and Peter Filichia
Christopher Sutton and Dylan Sutton