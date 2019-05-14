Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of GOD SHOWS UP at The Actor's Temple Theatre

May. 14, 2019  

God Shows Up, the new comedy-drama by noted theatre journalist and playwrightPeter Filichia officially opened on Monday, May 13 at 7pm. After a successful run at the 62-seat Playroom Theater, "God" moved to The Actor's Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street - between 8th and 9th Avenue) where it began previews on April 6 for an open-ended engagement. Eric Krebs is producer.

God Shows Up asks: What happens when God chooses to drop in to his creation of Earth after an absence of a couple of thousand years? Why does he choose the broadcast studio of a well-known televangelist who serves all faiths from his megachurch in Saint Louis? What is God's true take on God? What is God's true take on religion?

Directed by Christopher Scott (A Class Act), the cast features: LeeAnne Hutchison (A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur), Lou Liberatore (Daniel's Husband) and Christopher Sutton (Spamalot).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

GOD SHOWS UP

Christopher Sutton, LeeAnne Hutchinson and Lou Liberatore

Christopher Sutton, LeeAnne Hutchinson and Lou Liberatore

Christopher Sutton, LeeAnne Hutchinson and Lou Liberatore

Christopher Sutton, LeeAnne Hutchinson and Lou Liberatore

Christopher Sutton, LeeAnne Hutchinson and Lou Liberatore

Peter Filichia (Playwright)

Peter Filichia and Eric Krebs

Christopher Scott and Peter Filichia

Christopher Scott, LeeAnne Hutchison and Peter Filichia

Lou Liberatore, Peter Filichia, Christopher Sutton, LeeAnne Hutchison and Christopher Scott

Neal Mayer, Lou Liberatore, Peter Filichia, Christopher Sutton, LeeAnne Hutchison, Christopher Scott and Eric Krebs

Lou Liberatore, Christopher Scott and LeeAnne Hutchison

Christopher Scott, LeeAnne Hutchison and Lou Liberatore

Christopher Scott, Christopher Scott, LeeAnne Hutchison and Lou Liberatore

Christopher Scott

LeeAnne Hutchison

LeeAnne Hutchison

Lou Liberatore

Lou Liberatore

Christopher Sutton and Dylan Sutton

Christopher Sutton

Christopher Sutton



    popup