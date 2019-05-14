Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of GOD SHOWS UP at The Actor's Temple Theatre

God Shows Up, the new comedy-drama by noted theatre journalist and playwrightPeter Filichia officially opened on Monday, May 13 at 7pm. After a successful run at the 62-seat Playroom Theater, "God" moved to The Actor's Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street - between 8th and 9th Avenue) where it began previews on April 6 for an open-ended engagement. Eric Krebs is producer.

God Shows Up asks: What happens when God chooses to drop in to his creation of Earth after an absence of a couple of thousand years? Why does he choose the broadcast studio of a well-known televangelist who serves all faiths from his megachurch in Saint Louis? What is God's true take on God? What is God's true take on religion?

Directed by Christopher Scott (A Class Act), the cast features: LeeAnne Hutchison (A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur), Lou Liberatore (Daniel's Husband) and Christopher Sutton (Spamalot).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



GOD SHOWS UP



Christopher Sutton, LeeAnne Hutchinson and Lou Liberatore



Christopher Sutton, LeeAnne Hutchinson and Lou Liberatore



Christopher Sutton, LeeAnne Hutchinson and Lou Liberatore



Christopher Sutton, LeeAnne Hutchinson and Lou Liberatore



Christopher Sutton, LeeAnne Hutchinson and Lou Liberatore



Peter Filichia (Playwright)



Peter Filichia and Eric Krebs



Christopher Scott and Peter Filichia



Christopher Scott, LeeAnne Hutchison and Peter Filichia



Lou Liberatore, Peter Filichia, Christopher Sutton, LeeAnne Hutchison and Christopher Scott



Neal Mayer, Lou Liberatore, Peter Filichia, Christopher Sutton, LeeAnne Hutchison, Christopher Scott and Eric Krebs



Lou Liberatore, Christopher Scott and LeeAnne Hutchison



Christopher Scott, LeeAnne Hutchison and Lou Liberatore



Christopher Scott, Christopher Scott, LeeAnne Hutchison and Lou Liberatore



Christopher Scott



LeeAnne Hutchison



LeeAnne Hutchison



Lou Liberatore



Lou Liberatore



Christopher Sutton and Dylan Sutton



Christopher Sutton



Christopher Sutton