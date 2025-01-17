Performances Begin Tomorrow for NAATCO's All-Asian American World Premiere of CYMBELINE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performances begin tomorrow for the World Premiere of Andrea Thome’s modern verse translation of Shakespeare’s Cymbeline, presented by NAATCO, the National Asian American Theatre Co., in partnership with Play On Shakespeare. Thome’s update, with an all-femme, all-Asian American cast and design team, brings the play’s language into the present, highlighting new resonances and providing a more accessible version of Shakespeare’s play for today’s audiences. The translation was commissioned by Play On Shakespeare.

One of Shakespeare’s final plays, Cymbeline tells the story of the British king Cymbeline and his daughter, Imogen. It is a tale of deceit and jealousy, with accusations of infidelity that often draw comparisons to Othello and The Winter’s Tale. Performances begin January 18th at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater (136 East 13th Street) for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through February 15th only. Opening Night is set for Thursday January 23rd. Performances will be Tuesday through Friday evenings at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm & 7pm, and Sun matinees at 3pm.

Stephen Brown-Fried (NAATCO’s Awake and Sing! at The Public Theater, and the Drama Desk nominated six-hour compilation of Shakespeare's Henry VI plays) directs a cast led by Amy Hill in the title role. She will be joined by Purva Bedii, Annie Fang, Anna Ishida, Narea Kang, Jennifer Lim, KK Moggie, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Julyana Soelistyo, Sarah Suzuki, and Jeena Yi.

Cymbeline has scenic design by Ant Ma, costume design by Mariko Ohigashi, lighting design by Yiyuan Li, and sound design by Caroline Eng.

“Cymbeline was one of the last plays Shakespeare wrote, at a time when he was fully aware of theater’s power to confront the deepest questions of existence. There’s evidence the play was first performed after a long closure of the theaters due to the plague, and in the play, we can feel Shakespeare wrestling not only with the brokenness of the world, but also with the exuberance of rebirth, and the courageousness of hope. Throughout the play, Shakespeare presents us with images almost too fantastical to believe – a wicked queen, a conniving villain, a headless body – until ultimately, god descends onstage declaring “Whom best I love I cross; to make my gift, the more delayed, delighted.” In this play, Shakespeare creates a theatrical journey as surprising, perplexing, and ultimately as rewarding as life itself,” director Stephen Brown-Fried said.

"A multi- and intercultural cast of eleven Asian American women and stellar creative and technical teams will take us through this remarkable, theatrical journey. Our company hails from New York, Los Angeles, Hawai’i, Chile, China, Taiwan, Japan, India, and Singapore. I have always believed that the quintessence of “American” meant a diverse population sharing common ground, and thriving as a consequence. In this communal telling of Shakespeare’s story of courage and hope, the multiplicity of our company’s make-up celebrates the power of unity,” Mia Katigbak added.

