Penny Arcade's LONGING LASTS LONGER to Play One-Night Only Public Performance at The Players

White Horse Theater Company in association with Salt Pillar Productions will present a special one-night only engagement of Longing Lasts Longer, written, conceived, and performed by the legendary Penny Arcade, with design and direction by Steve Zehentner. The award-winning show will play a public performance at the prestigious private members club, The Players NYC (16 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003) on Thursday, April 27 at 8pm. Tickets (General Admission $35; Priority Table Seating $75) are available for advance purchase at www.whitehorsetheater.com. The performance will run approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission.

Longing Lasts Longer is a unique blend of stand-up comedy and memoir set in a riveting rock and roll soundscape mixed live by Penny Arcade's collaborator of 29 years, Steve Zehentner. Longing Lasts Longer has been performed in 46 cities world-wide, winning Edinburgh's Herald Angel Award, the Scotsman Fringe First Award, and the Adelaide Fringe Award. Longing Lasts Longer is fierce, visionary and ultimately a forward-looking critique of the erasure of history, the rise of nostalgia and the pervasiveness of cultural amnesia created by international gentrification seen through the lens of New York City. Longing Lasts Longer is a crack in our planet's post-gentrified landscape and shines a light on the path to individual authenticity.

In Longing Lasts Longer, Penny Arcade dares to tackle the straight jacket that binds today's youth culture to the normalization of self-censorship and injects fresh air in the current lockdown of gentrification, the erasure of history and the cultural amnesia affecting not only our cities but our minds. As the new tide of political correctness threatens to sink radical comedy under the weight of New York City's suburbanization, the international performance legend whose name has become globally synonymous with "Downtown New York Art," makes it safe to think and laugh at the same time. Longing Lasts Longer is an evening of dangerous ideas and radical inquiry into what it means to be human, right here, right now.

No one in theatre, comedy or rock and roll does anything even remotely similar to Penny Arcade, where she combines poetics, comedy, and rock and roll into what can only be called cultural critique you can dance to. The camaraderie between her and longtime collaborator Steve Zehentner, as he live mixes the unique sound score made up of 100 song loops from some of the best popular music of the past 60 years, is infectious. You will be dancing in your seat!

Penny Arcade debuted in 1968 at 18 with New York's explosive Play-House of the Ridiculous, the seminal, rock and roll, queer, glitter/glam, political performance theater that influenced everything from Hair to Punk. A Warhol Superstar at 19 featured in the 1972 Warhol/Morrissey comedy, "Women in Revolt". Penny is the author of over 16 full length plays and hundreds of solo performance pieces. She is an independent artist who's active career spans over 50 years, contributing to new art forms for every decade since the 1960's. A highly influential performance and experimental theatre artist , her magnetic stage presence has brought her international renown, her compassionate yet unflinching honesty has influenced generations of artists everywhere, making her an icon of artistic resistance. Adelaide Fringe Ambassador for 2023, she recently performed Episode 3 - 1967-1974: "Superstar Interrupted" from Penny Arcade: The Art of Becoming, a memoir, live show and podcast being conceptualized and created by Penny Arcade and Steve Zehentner.

White Horse Theater Company is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to producing and developing American plays. We seek to investigate and celebrate American culture by re-examining American classics and nurturing new American voices. We aim to champion great American playwrights by revitalizing their masterworks and shedding new light on their seldom-produced works. We strive to support emerging American playwrights by offering them developmental readings, labs and workshops. White Horse is committed to making high-quality theater and we aim to share our passion for American plays and playwrights with our fellow artists and audiences. www.whitehorsetheater.com