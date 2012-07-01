Patrick Page to Star in TITUS ANDRONICUS Off-Broadway

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Patrick Page will lead the cast of Red Bull Theater's production of William Shakespeare’s TITUS ANDRONICUS directed by Jesse Berger. Mr. Page is currently starring in the New York premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Laura Pels Theatre (through December 21st). Additional cast, design team, and tickets on-sale date will be announced shortly.

This shockingly timely thriller about the chaos of a corrupt and crumbling empire is brought to new life, taking the stage as one Shakespeare’s boldest and bloodiest tragedies. Performances at The Pershing Square Signature Center’s Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre (480 West 42nd Street) will begin March 17th and continue its limited Off-Broadway engagement through April 19th only. Opening Night is set for Sunday March 29th.

A young William Shakespeare flexes his theatrical muscles as he unleashes an unstoppable cycle of revenge, in this his bloodiest of plays. Titus is Rome’s greatest general and the head of a noble family. But when his armies vanquish the Goths, their defeated queen Tamora and her lover Aaron the Moor release a fury that brings Titus, his family, and all of Rome to their knees. The play’s exploration of humanity’s capacity for inhumanity is brought to searing new life in a production directed by Jesse Berger and starring the incomparable Patrick Page as Titus, in this timely spine-chiller about the stand for justice and honor against the chaos of a corrupt and crumbling Empire. A Shakespearean thriller that deals with standing up for justice against the encroaching chaos at the fall of a corrupted Roman Empire might just be unfortunately timely.

Patrick Page received a Tony Award nomination and a Grammy Award for his work in Hadestown on Broadway after starring as Hades in the Off-Broadway, Citadel Theatre, and National Theatre productions. Other Broadway: conceived and starred in his one-man tour-de-force All The Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain, The Inquisitor in Saint Joan, Valentina in Casa Valentina, Buckley in A Time to Kill, Adult Men in Spring Awakening, DeGuiche in Cyrano de Bergerac, Green Goblin in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Henry VIII in A Man for All Seasons, Decius Brutus in Julius Caesar, Scar in The Lion King, The Grinch in Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast, and Mackie in The Kentucky Cycle. Other New York: Cymbeline in Cymbeline (New York Shakespeare Festival/Delacort), Max in The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall). Regional: Page recently created the roles of Dom Claude Frollo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame at La Jolla Playhouse and Papermill Playhouse, and Captain Dragutin Dimitrijevic in Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke at the Mark Taper Forum. He is an Associate Artist of The Old Globe in San Diego (Cyrano, Malvolio), and the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington D.C. (Coriolanus, Prospero, Macbeth, Iago, Claudius). Film: Spirited for Apple+, In The Heights, Estella Scrooge, The Sixth Reel. Television: Richard Clay on “The Gilded Age” for HBO, Octavius Kratt on “Schmigadoon!,” recurring on “Elementary,” “Madam Secretary,” “Flesh and Bone,” “Big Mouth,” and guest starring roles on “Evil,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Good Wife,” “The Blacklist,” “Chicago P.D.,” and “Law and Order: S.V.U.”

Jesse Berger has directed Pericles, The Revenger’s Tragedy, Edward the Second, Women Beware Women, The Duchess of Malfi, The Witch of Edmonton, The Maids, Volpone, Loot, ‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore, The Changeling, The Government Inspector, The Alchemist, Arden of Faversham and The Imaginary Invalid since founding Red Bull Theater in 2003. Jesse has also directed across the country at Denver Center (Richard III), The Old Globe (Othello), Pittsburgh Public Theatre (Venus in Fur, Circle Mirror Transformation, An Iliad, A Number, I Am My Own Wife, The Laramie Project), PlayMakers Rep (An Iliad), Barrington Stage (Absurd Person Singular, Sleuth), Great Lakes Theater Festival, Dorset Theatre Festival, Washington Shakespeare Company, and the Utah, Idaho, and St. Louis Shakespeare Festivals, among others. Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Direction (Marat/Sade), Drama League and Lucille Lortel Award nominations for Outstanding Revival (The Maids); SDC Callaway Award nominations for Excellence in Directing (The Government Inspector, The Witch of Edmonton, ‘Tis Pity She’s a Whore), OBIE Award for Outstanding Direction (The Government Inspector).

