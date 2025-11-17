On The Rocks Theatre Company to Present EDELWEISS, A HOLIDAY BAR PAGEANT at Soho Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On The Rocks Theatre Company will present the return of their beloved holiday tradition, Edelweiss, A Holiday Bar Pageant. Written by Christopher Ford and Dakota Rose (The Beastiary), Edelweiss is a 40 minute cabaret with original songs composed by Lortel Award-winning writer and composer Andrew R. Butler (Rags Parkland Sings Songs of the Future) and directed by Dakota Rose. The production runs December 13th through the 21st at Soho Playhouse’s Huron Club.

It’s Christmas Eve and the news of Santa Claus’ sudden death has thrown the North Pole into chaos. Elves and reindeer riot in the streets, the Gingerbread House of Commons crumbles and Mrs. Claus boards a Southbound Polar Express leaving the denizens of the North Pole shell shocked. Amidst this turmoil comes Edelweiss, a holiday-pageant-turned-memorial for old Saint Nick. Join four elves and a reindeer as they come together to sing and dance their way through the five stages of grief; and, perhaps, discover they can save Christmas after all.

On The Rocks Theatre Co. is the longtime collaboration of Ford and Rose. Together they hand-make highly theatrical and visual worlds in which to explore story, structure and genre. Their 2024 production of The Beastiary at Ars Nova was described as an “aesthetic wonder” (Skolnik, The Theatre Times) and their work was nominated for Lortel and Drama Desk Awards.

Edelweiss builds on that commitment to craft, exploration of genre, and celebration of theatre as a communal art form.

The ensemble cast includes Andrew R. Butler, Shannon Holt, Rebeca Miller, MiMi Scardulla, Derek Smith and Ellen Winter.



The creative team for Edelweiss includes Ellen Winter (music direction), Chloe Kernaghan (choreography), Christopher Ford & Dakota Rose (scenic design), Kate McGee (lighting design) Christopher Ford (costume design), Teagan deGroen (stage management) and Kristy Bodall (producer).

Performances of Edelweiss will take place Dec 13-21, 2025 at the Huron Club at Soho Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam St in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of December 13th. Performances are Sat Dec 13th at 7p, Sun Dec 14th at 5p & 7p, Mon Dec 15th at 7p, Tues Dec 16th at 7p, Thurs Dec 18th at 7p, Fri Dec 19th at 7p & 9p, Sat Dec 20th at 7p, Sun Dec 21st at 5p. No performance on Wed Dec 17th.