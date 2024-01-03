Omar Bakry's New Play SUPERMAN & SERENA to Premiere At The American Theatre of Actors

Starring Alex Chilton and Inji El Gammal.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning i Photo 1 Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in January
Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press! Photo 2 Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press!
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Photo 3 Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA
Photos: Meet the Company of Rachel Bonds' JONAH at Roundabout Theatre Company Photo 4 Photos: Meet the Company of Rachel Bonds' JONAH

Omar Bakry's New Play SUPERMAN & SERENA to Premiere At The American Theatre of Actors

The American Theatre of Actors will open the second half of its SEASON 48 with Omar Bakry's new play SUPERMAN & SERENA. Running Jan 10- 21 (Tuesdays - Saturdays @ 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.).

Parabolizing world events through the lens of personal exchanges, SUPERMAN & SERENA concerns well-known psychiatrist Fredrick Mullen now finding his private and professional lives challenged as a result of an encounter with Salma, a Muslim woman struggling with mental health issues. As both doctor and patient reconnect with long-lost aspects of their past, the stage is set for tragedy to strike Fredrick just as a new perspective on the future is within his grasp.

Alex Chilton and Inji El Gammal star as Dr. Fredrick and Salma. The cast also includes Joanna Stone, Sarah Voigt, Robert Lomberto, Jacob Schmidt, Samar El Zein, and Ahmed Sabry. Production directed by Vincent Scott, with lighting & set by Gus Ferrari

$25 - ALL SEATS; $20 - STUDENT/SENIOR (ONLY AT THE DOOR) Click Here

**HEALTH & SAFETY at the ATA:
Late seating may be problematic. ADA Access: please have an assistant if you are in a manual wheelchair. Call 24hours in advance if a wheelchair ramp is required to get over the 3 steps atthe front of our facility: 212-581-3044. Only 1 wheelchair spot is availableper performance. Masks in the theatre are optional until further notice.
If you are feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have beenexposed to anyone within 14 days of your visit, or have been instructed toself-isolate, we ask that you stay home and contact the ticket site (orproducer of the show) to discuss a ticket refund or exchange. Ticket purchasers are responsible for informing and providing this informationif they are providing the ticket for a guest. Anyone that does not abide by ourprotocols may be denied entry to our facility. We recognize that public health guidelines may change and therefore ourpolicies are also subject to change without notice. If you test COVID positivewithin a week of being in our facility, you may have exposed others. Pleasecall us as a tracing contact: 212-581-3044.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Submissions Now Open For Red Bull Theaters Short New Play Festival 2024 Photo
Submissions Now Open For Red Bull Theater's Short New Play Festival 2024

Submissions are now open for Red Bull Theater's Short New Play Festival 2024. Participate in this exciting opportunity to showcase your talent!

2
Japan Society to Present OSHOGATSU: New Years Celebration Featuring Activities, Performanc Photo
Japan Society to Present OSHOGATSU: New Year's Celebration Featuring Activities, Performances & More

Celebrate the New Year Japanese-style at the Japan Society Oshogatsu celebration that’s filled with fun for the whole family.

3
Jesse James Keitel and Mark Nadler to Star in THE CHRISTINE JORGENSEN SHOW at 59E59 Theate Photo
Jesse James Keitel and Mark Nadler to Star in THE CHRISTINE JORGENSEN SHOW at 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters, wild project productions and ADH Theatricals, LLC have revealed the cast for The Christine Jorgensen Show. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Melissa Errico to Star in FORMIDABLE! AZNAVOUR 100TH ANNIVERSARY at The Town Hall Photo
Melissa Errico to Star in FORMIDABLE! AZNAVOUR 100TH ANNIVERSARY at The Town Hall

Melissa Errico will be starring in Formidable! Aznavour: 100th Anniversary at The Town Hall.

More Hot Stories For You

Japan Society to Present OSHOGATSU: New Year's Celebration Featuring Activities, Performances & MoreJapan Society to Present OSHOGATSU: New Year's Celebration Featuring Activities, Performances & More
Jesse James Keitel and Mark Nadler to Star in THE CHRISTINE JORGENSEN SHOW at 59E59 TheatersJesse James Keitel and Mark Nadler to Star in THE CHRISTINE JORGENSEN SHOW at 59E59 Theaters
Melissa Errico to Star in FORMIDABLE! AZNAVOUR 100TH ANNIVERSARY at The Town HallMelissa Errico to Star in FORMIDABLE! AZNAVOUR 100TH ANNIVERSARY at The Town Hall
DEADLY STAGES Will Open Off-Broadway at Theatre Row in FebruaryDEADLY STAGES Will Open Off-Broadway at Theatre Row in February

Videos

Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer Video
Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Recommended For You