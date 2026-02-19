ONLINE & PERSONAL Comes to NYC Fringe

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Online & Personal, written and performed by Elizabeth George and directed by Abbey Harris will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Rat NYC (68-117 Jay St, Brooklyn, NY 11201) with performances on Wed April 1 at 6:30pm, Sat April 11 at 7pm, Wed April 15 at 8:10pm & Sat April 18 at 3:40pm.

Paige, played by Elizabeth George, is a failed ‘Next Big Thing', ‘Renaissance Woman' and lover with an undeniable limerence habit. With an online romance and nothing else to lose, she dares to get offline and take her relationship to the next level, only to encounter a true nightmare. In Online & Personal she claws her way out of grief for not just her romantic life but her self actualization and mental wellbeing. Trigger Warning: contains discussions of mental health and SA.

Elizabeth George (Performer & Playwright) recently performed in Lesbian Bigfoot by Anna Margevich (The Tank) and is proud to debut Online & Personal with the New York City Fringe Festival. She graduated from the University of Texas with a BFA in Acting.

Abbey Harris (Director) is a New York based director and production designer. Recently they have worked with brands like Cerave, Bubly and Arm and Hammer. You may have seen them vibing in Butch Wicked or Sunday Saari's Drink Me music Video.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be!